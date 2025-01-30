WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $462.3 million, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $389.0 million, or $3.61 per share, last year.Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $520 million or $4.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $1.877 billion from $1.613 billion last year.Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $462.3 Mln. vs. $389.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.28 vs. $3.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.877 Bln vs. $1.613 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX