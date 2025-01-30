WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $236.407 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $247.903 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $3.773 billion from $3.659 billion last year.Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $236.407 Mln. vs. $247.903 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $3.773 Bln vs. $3.659 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company expects net income of $1.12 billion, or $2.10 per share, to $1.18 billion, or $2.22 per share.TSCO anticipates to post annual net sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent, with comparable store sales growth of 1 percent to 3 percent.The company aims to repurchase $525 million to $600 million of shares in 2025.Annual capital expenditure, net of sale-leaseback proceeds, is projected to be in the range of $650 million to $725 million.TSCO was down by 6.40 percent at $53.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX