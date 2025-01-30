WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $480.10 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $356.20 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $5.297 billion from $5.252 billion last year.Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $480.10 Mln. vs. $356.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $5.297 Bln vs. $5.252 Bln last year.FY25 EPS Guidance $11.65 - $12.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX