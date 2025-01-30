WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) initiated adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects MTM-adjusted earnings in a range of $27.85 to $28.25 per share on sales between $42.00 billion and $42.50 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $28.06 per share on revenues of $42.80 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX