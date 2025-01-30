The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 29 January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 29 January 2025 98.98p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.21p per ordinary share

30 January 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45