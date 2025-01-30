Roper Technologies, Inc.: Roper Technologies announces 2024 financial results

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The results in this press release are presented on a continuing operations basis.



Fourth quarter 2024 highlights

Revenue increased 16% to $1.88 billion; acquisition contribution was +9% and organic revenue was +7%

Operating cash flow was $722 million; adjusted operating cash flow increased 13%

GAAP net earnings increased 22% to $462 million; adjusted net earnings increased 10% to $520 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $744 million

GAAP DEPS increased 22% to $4.28; adjusted DEPS increased 10% to $4.81



Full year 2024 highlights

Revenue increased 14% to $7.04 billion; acquisition contribution was +8% and organic revenue was +6%

Operating cash flow was $2.39 billion; adjusted operating cash flow increased 16%

GAAP net earnings increased 13% to $1.55 billion; adjusted net earnings increased 10% to $1.98 billion

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $2.83 billion

GAAP DEPS increased 13% to $14.35; adjusted DEPS increased 10% to $18.31



"It was an outstanding year for Roper's long-term cash flow compounding model. We grew free cash flow 16% to $2.3 billion, surpassing the $2 billion milestone for the first time in our history," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "Our total revenue growth of 14% for the year was driven by 6% organic growth and an 8% contribution from our disciplined and process-driven capital deployment capability. To this end, we deployed $3.6 billion of capital toward high-quality vertical software acquisitions, highlighted by Procare Solutions, a leading early childhood education software company, and Transact Campus, which was successfully combined with our CBORD education & healthcare software business."

2025 outlook and guidance

"Roper not only grew substantially in 2024, but we enter 2025 as a fundamentally better company. This past year, we upgraded key leadership talent, expanded our capital deployment function, and advanced our operating model. As a result, we are entering 2025 with broad-based and positive momentum. Our double-digit 2025 total revenue growth outlook is fueled by improving organic growth and meaningful contributions from our 2024 acquisitions. We believe these growth trends, combined with our significant M&A firepower and large pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities, position Roper well to continue delivering compelling long-term cash flow compounding for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Hunn.

Roper expects full year 2025 adjusted DEPS of $19.75 - $20.00 with first quarter adjusted DEPS of $4.70 - $4.74. The Company expects full year total revenue growth of 10%+, with organic revenue growth of +6 - 7%.

The Company's guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Minority interests

Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper's equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as "equity investments gain, net." During the quarter, Roper sold its minority interest in Certinia and recognized the associated gain within "equity investments gain, net." Roper makes non-GAAP adjustments for the impacts associated with these investments.

Table 1: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($M)

(from continuing operations) Q4 2023 Q4 2024 V % FY 2023 FY 2024 V % GAAP revenue $ 1,613 $ 1,877 16 % $ 6,178 $ 7,039 14 % Components of revenue growth Organic 7 % 6 % Acquisitions 9 % 8 % Foreign exchange - % - % Revenue growth 16 % 14 % Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation GAAP net earnings $ 378 $ 462 $ 1,368 $ 1,549 Taxes 99 128 375 418 Interest expense 50 71 165 259 Depreciation 9 9 35 37 Amortization 187 202 720 776 EBITDA $ 723 $ 873 21 % $ 2,663 $ 3,039 14 % Restructuring-related expenses associated with the Syntellis ('23) and Transact ('24) acquisitions - - 9 9 Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 3 1 8 8 Financial impacts associated with the minority investments in Indicor & CertiniaA (67 ) (141 ) (165 ) (235 ) Gain on sale of non-operating assets - - (3 ) - Legal settlement charge - 11 - 11 Adjusted EBITDA $ 659 $ 744 13 % $ 2,511 $ 2,832 13 % % of revenue 40.8 % 39.6 % (120 bps ) 40.6 % 40.2 % (40 bps )

Table 2: Adjusted net earnings reconciliation ($M)

(from continuing operations) Q4 2023 Q4 2024 V % FY 2023 FY 2024 V % GAAP net earnings $ 378 $ 462 22 % $ 1,368 $ 1,549 13 % Restructuring-related expenses associated with the Syntellis ('23) and Transact ('24) acquisitions - - 7 7 Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 2 1 6 6 Financial impacts associated with the minority investments in Indicor & CertiniaA (52 ) (105 ) (135 ) (182 ) Gain on sale of non-operating assets - - (3 ) - Legal settlement charge - 9 - 9 Amortization of acquisition-related

intangible assetsB 143 153 552 588 Adjusted net earningsC $ 471 $ 520 10 % $ 1,795 $ 1,978 10 %

Table 3: Adjusted DEPS reconciliation

(from continuing operations) Q4 2023 Q4 2024 V % FY 2023 FY 2024 V % GAAP DEPS $ 3.50 $ 4.28 22 % $ 12.74 $ 14.35 13 % Restructuring-related expenses associated with the Syntellis ('23) and Transact ('24) acquisitions - - 0.06 0.07 Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.06 Financial impacts associated with the minority investments in Indicor & CertiniaA (0.48 ) (0.97 ) (1.25 ) (1.68 ) Gain on sale of non-operating assets - - (0.02 ) - Legal settlement charge - 0.08 - 0.08 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsB 1.33 1.41 5.13 5.45 Adjusted DEPSC $ 4.37 $ 4.81 10 % $ 16.71 $ 18.31 10 %

Table 4: Adjusted cash flow reconciliation ($M)

(from continuing operations) Q4 2023 Q4 2024 V % FY 2023 FY 2024 V % Operating cash flow $ 622 $ 722 16 % $ 2,037 $ 2,393 17 % Taxes paid in period related to divestiture 16 - 32 - Adjusted operating cash flow $ 638 $ 722 13 % $ 2,070 $ 2,393 16 % Capital expenditures (30 ) (27 ) (68 ) (66 ) Capitalized software expenditures (11 ) (12 ) (40 ) (45 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 596 $ 684 15 % $ 1,962 $ 2,282 16 %

Table 5: Forecasted adjusted DEPS reconciliation

(from continuing operations) Q1 2025 FY 2025 Low End High End Low End High End GAAP DEPSD $ 3.29 $ 3.33 $ 14.21 $ 14.46 Financial impacts associated with the minority investment in IndicorA TBD TBD TBD TBD Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsB 1.41 1.41 5.54 5.54 Adjusted DEPSC $ 4.70 $ 4.74 $ 19.75 $ 20.00

Footnotes:

A. Adjustments related to the financial impacts associated with the minority investments in Indicor & Certinia as shown below ($M, except per share data). Forecasted results do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor, as these potential impacts cannot be reasonably predicted. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods. Q4 2023A Q4 2024A FY 2023A FY 2024A Q1 2025E FY 2025E Pretax $ (67 ) $ (141 ) $ (165 ) $ (235 ) TBD TBD After-tax $ (52 ) $ (105 ) $ (135 ) $ (182 ) TBD TBD Per share $ (0.48 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (1.68 ) TBD TBD B. Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as shown below ($M, except per share data). Q4 2023A Q4 2024A FY 2023A FY 2024A Q1 2025E FY 2025E Pretax $ 181 $ 193 $ 698 $ 745 $ 193 $ 762 After-tax $ 143 $ 153 $ 552 $ 588 $ 153 $ 602 Per share $ 1.33 $ 1.41 $ 5.13 $ 5.45 $ 1.41 $ 5.54 C. All actual and forecasted non-GAAP adjustments are taxed at 21% with the exception of the financial impacts associated with minority investments. D. Forecasted GAAP DEPS do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188.2 $ 214.3 Accounts receivable, net 885.1 829.9 Inventories, net 120.8 118.6 Income taxes receivable 25.6 47.7 Unbilled receivables 127.3 106.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195.7 164.5 Total current assets 1,542.7 1,481.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 149.7 119.6 Goodwill 19,312.9 17,118.8 Other intangible assets, net 9,059.6 8,212.1 Deferred taxes 54.1 32.2 Equity investments 772.3 795.7 Other assets 443.4 407.7 Total assets $ 31,334.7 $ 28,167.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 148.1 $ 143.0 Accrued compensation 289.0 250.0 Deferred revenue 1,737.4 1,583.8 Other accrued liabilities 546.2 446.5 Income taxes payable 68.4 40.4 Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,043.1 499.5 Total current liabilities 3,832.2 2,963.2 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,579.9 5,830.6 Deferred taxes 1,630.6 1,513.1 Other liabilities 424.4 415.8 Total liabilities 12,467.1 10,722.7 Common stock 1.1 1.1 Additional paid-in capital 3,014.6 2,767.0 Retained earnings 16,034.9 14,816.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (166.5 ) (122.8 ) Treasury stock (16.5 ) (16.8 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,867.6 17,444.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,334.7 $ 28,167.5

Roper Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 1,877.1 $ 1,613.5 $ 7,039.2 $ 6,177.8 Cost of sales 594.8 488.3 2,160.9 1,870.6 Gross profit 1,282.3 1,125.2 4,878.3 4,307.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 757.6 662.4 2,881.5 2,562.0 Income from operations 524.7 462.8 1,996.8 1,745.2 Interest expense, net 70.8 50.1 259.2 164.7 Equity investments gain, net (141.0 ) (66.7 ) (234.6 ) (165.4 ) Other expense, net 4.1 2.7 5.0 2.8 Earnings before income taxes 590.8 476.7 1,967.2 1,743.1 Income taxes 128.5 99.2 417.9 374.7 Net earnings from continuing operations 462.3 377.5 1,549.3 1,368.4 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (4.1 ) Gain on disposition of discontinued operations, net of tax - 11.5 - 19.9 Net earnings from discontinued operations - 11.5 - 15.8 Net earnings $ 462.3 $ 389.0 $ 1,549.3 $ 1,384.2 Net earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 4.31 $ 3.53 $ 14.47 $ 12.83 Diluted $ 4.28 $ 3.50 $ 14.35 $ 12.74 Net earnings per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ 0.11 $ - $ 0.15 Diluted $ - $ 0.11 $ - $ 0.15 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 4.31 $ 3.64 $ 14.47 $ 12.98 Diluted $ 4.28 $ 3.61 $ 14.35 $ 12.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 107.3 106.9 107.1 106.6 Diluted 108.1 107.7 108.0 107.4

Roper Technologies, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited) (Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Net revenues: Application Software $ 1,056.9 $ 851.8 $ 3,868.3 $ 3,186.9 Network Software 373.5 362.7 1,475.6 1,439.4 Technology Enabled Products 446.7 399.0 1,695.3 1,551.5 Total $ 1,877.1 $ 1,613.5 $ 7,039.2 $ 6,177.8 Gross profit: Application Software $ 708.0 67.0 % $ 586.6 68.9 % $ 2,647.6 68.4 % $ 2,195.8 68.9 % Network Software 318.9 85.4 % 311.6 85.9 % 1,254.8 85.0 % 1,225.6 85.1 % Technology Enabled Products 255.4 57.2 % 227.0 56.9 % 975.9 57.6 % 885.8 57.1 % Total $ 1,282.3 68.3 % $ 1,125.2 69.7 % $ 4,878.3 69.3 % $ 4,307.2 69.7 % Operating profit*: Application Software $ 272.9 25.8 % $ 219.5 25.8 % $ 1,023.4 26.5 % $ 820.8 25.8 % Network Software 174.4 46.7 % 167.4 46.2 % 666.5 45.2 % 632.4 43.9 % Technology Enabled Products 150.3 33.6 % 127.0 31.8 % 574.3 33.9 % 518.7 33.4 % Total $ 597.6 31.8 % $ 513.9 31.9 % $ 2,264.2 32.2 % $ 1,971.9 31.9 % * Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and enterprise-wide stock-based compensation. These expenses were $72.9 and $51.1 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $267.4 and $226.7 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.