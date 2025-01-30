NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.: NANO Nuclear Energy to Work with Thermal Engineering International to Fabricate Primary and Secondary Heat Exchangers for its Portable ODIN Microreactor

New York, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has contracted with Thermal Engineering International (TEi), a Babcock Power Inc.® company, to advance the design and fabrication of several heat exchangers for use in NANO Nuclear's proprietary, portable ODIN nuclear microreactor in development.

TEi is a leading supplier of heat transfer technology to the electric power generation industry, designing and fabricating surface condensers, feedwater heaters, power plant heat exchangers and moisture separator reheaters for the world's power generation industry continuously for over 100 years.

"We are proud to support innovative SMR developers like NANO Nuclear with their heat exchange needs," said Ken Murakoshi, President and CEO of Thermal Engineering International Inc. "TEi is excited to contribute to the successful deployment of NANO Nuclear's ODIN transportable reactor and help advance clean, portable energy solutions for the future."

Under the terms of the contract, TEi will develop detailed designs for key heat exchanger technology integral to the ODIN microreactor. This includes the eventual fabrication of both primary and secondary heat exchangers. TEi will lead a broad, cross-functional initiative, drawing on its expertise to design practical heat transfer systems in collaboration with NANO Nuclear's world-class technical team, from procurement to the eventual fabrication of the exchangers.

"We are very pleased to take the next step in the development of the ODIN microreactor in tandem with TEi, who we believe have valuable expertise in this sector," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. "The design and fabrication of heat exchangers will mark a critical milestone in ODIN's development roadmap, and TEi is well-equipped to oversee this essential phase. By designing and fabricating these heat transfer technologies, we can advance our testing and demonstration efforts that will support our prototype construction, while equipping our world-class technical teams with data that can be broadly applied to our other reactors in development."

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to Work with Thermal Engineering International to Design and Fabricate Key Enabling Heat Transfer Technology for Use in its ODIN Microreactor.

"Collaborating with an industry-leading manufacturer on the design of our heat exchangers marks a major stride in advancing the plans for our portable ODIN microreactor," said Prof. Eugene Shwageraus, Lead of Nuclear Reactor Engineering of NANO Nuclear Energy. "By having such a reputable industry partner for both primary and secondary exchanger designs, we can optimize performance while maintaining the highest safety standards and ensure that the reactor functions at the highest achievable efficiency. We believe this collaboration will help minimize developments risks going forward and ensure we meet performance benchmarks before advancing to full demonstration."

The heat transfer systems are essential components within NANO Nuclear's innovative portable ODIN microreactor and their integration marks a significant milestone in advancing NANO Nuclear's proprietary microreactor toward demonstration, regulatory licensing and eventual market introduction. This agreement builds on the work done by NANO Nuclear's world-class technical team and follows last year's external technical audit of the ODIN reactor by the Idaho National Laboratory, during which crucial design solutions and the system components were examined, reassuring the design development strategy.

"Incorporating the heat exchangers into a compact system like ODIN marks a significant milestone in advancing our proprietary microreactor design" said Prof. Ian Farnan, Lead for Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials at NANO Nuclear Energy. "TEi's expertise is well known in designing these critical heat transfer solutions. Accelerating this aspect of the compact reactor design is vital for meeting our milestones and ensuring that the microreactor meets our operational requirements."

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include "ZEUS", a solid core battery reactor, and "ODIN", a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. NANO Nuclear is also developing patented stationary KRONOS MMR Energy System and space focused, portable LOKI MMR.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

