Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):
Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Highlights:
- Sales were $4.7 billion; organic sales growth was 1%
- Net income was $949 million, an increase of 39%, or $853 million adjusted, an increase of 6%
- EPS were $7.25, an increase of 39%, or $6.53 adjusted, an increase of 6%
- Segment operating margin was 22.1%, an increase of 100 bps, or 25.6% adjusted, an increase of 110 bps
- YTD cash flow from operations increased 24% to $1.7 billion, or 17.4% of sales
"Our performance this quarter reflects our focus on operational excellence and the strength of our balanced portfolio," said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered record segment operating margin across all businesses, record earnings per share and year-to-date cash flow from operations. Strong cash flow from operations coupled with proceeds from previously announced divestitures allowed us to substantially reduce debt by $1.1 billion this quarter. We are encouraged to see industrial orders turn positive mainly in our longer-cycle businesses. Looking ahead, we have updated our outlook for fiscal year 2025 to reflect stronger Aerospace growth, currency headwinds and a continued delay in the expected industrial recovery. Our strong cash generation creates capital deployment optionality, and we remain committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value."
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.
Outlook
Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:
- Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of (2%) to 1%, with organic sales growth of approximately 2%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (1.0%)
- Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.8% on an adjusted basis
- EPS of $24.46 to $25.06, or $26.40 to $27.00 on an adjusted basis
Segment Results
Diversified Industrial Segment
|North America Businesses
|$ in mm
|FY25 Q2
|FY24 Q2
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Sales
|$
|1,928
|$
|2,110
|-8.6
|%
|-5.0
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|$
|427
|$
|462
|-7.6
|%
|Segment Operating Margin
|22.1
|%
|21.9
|%
|20 bps
|Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|$
|473
|$
|510
|-7.2
|%
|Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
|24.6
|%
|24.2
|%
|40 bps
- Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
- Continued softness in transportation and off-highway markets
- Delayed industrial recovery
|International Businesses
|$ in mm
|FY25 Q2
|FY24 Q2
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Sales
|$
|1,325
|$
|1,404
|-5.7
|%
|-3.0
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|$
|284
|$
|290
|-2.2
|%
|Segment Operating Margin
|21.4
|%
|20.7
|%
|70 bps
|Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|$
|320
|$
|323
|-1.2
|%
|Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
|24.1
|%
|23.0
|%
|110 bps
- Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
- Broad-based softness continued in Europe
- Gradual recovery continued in Asia
Aerospace Systems Segment
|$ in mm
|FY25 Q2
|FY24 Q2
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Sales
|$
|1,490
|$
|1,306
|14.0
|%
|14.0
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|$
|338
|$
|263
|28.5
|%
|Segment Operating Margin
|22.7
|%
|20.1
|%
|260 bps
|Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|$
|420
|$
|347
|21.2
|%
|Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
|28.2
|%
|26.5
|%
|170 bps
- Achieved record sales and adjusted segment operating margin
- Achieved 14% organic sales growth
- 20%+ aftermarket and mid-single digit OEM sales growth
Order Rates
|FY25 Q2
|Parker
|+5
|%
|Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses
|+3
|%
|Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses
|+4
|%
|Aerospace Systems Segment
|+9
|%
- Company order rates increased across all reported businesses
- North America orders turned positive on long-cycle strength
- International order growth continued, led by Asia
- Aerospace orders accelerated against a tough prior year comparison
About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.
Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins; (d) adjusted operating income and segment operating income and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins, adjusted operating income and segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net sales
|$
|4,742,593
|$
|4,820,947
|$
|9,646,577
|$
|9,668,435
|Cost of sales
|3,022,229
|3,101,962
|6,119,948
|6,199,311
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|782,421
|806,802
|1,631,210
|1,680,493
|Interest expense
|100,802
|129,029
|213,893
|263,497
|Other income, net
|(328,716
|)
|(85,011
|)
|(359,517
|)
|(163,466
|)
|Income before income taxes
|1,165,857
|868,165
|2,041,043
|1,688,600
|Income taxes
|217,208
|186,108
|393,866
|355,471
|Net income
|948,649
|682,057
|1,647,177
|1,333,129
|Less: Noncontrolling interests
|107
|206
|215
|451
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|948,542
|$
|681,851
|$
|1,646,962
|$
|1,332,678
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|7.37
|$
|5.31
|$
|12.80
|$
|10.38
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|7.25
|$
|5.23
|$
|12.60
|$
|10.23
|Average shares outstanding during period - Basic
|128,752,836
|128,426,247
|128,707,962
|128,449,398
|Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted
|130,758,808
|130,367,351
|130,716,482
|130,314,326
|CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in dollars)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.48
|$
|3.26
|$
|2.96
|RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|As Reported
|Adjusted
|December 31, 2024
|Currency
|Divestitures
|December 31, 2024
|Diversified Industrial Segment
|(7.4
|)%
|(1.3
|)%
|(1.9
|)%
|(4.2
|)%
|Aerospace Systems Segment
|14.0
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|14.0
|%
|Total
|(1.6
|)%
|(0.9
|)%
|(1.4
|)%
|0.7
|%
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|As Reported
|Adjusted
|December 31, 2024
|Currency
|Divestitures
|December 31, 2024
|Diversified Industrial Segment
|(5.9
|)%
|(0.8
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|(4.1
|)%
|Aerospace Systems Segment
|15.9
|%
|0.3
|%
|-
|%
|15.6
|%
|Total
|(0.2
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|(0.8
|)%
|1.1
|%
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|948,542
|$
|681,851
|$
|1,646,962
|$
|1,332,678
|Adjustments:
|Acquired intangible asset amortization expense
|138,126
|142,027
|278,247
|297,547
|Business realignment charges
|20,855
|14,354
|30,361
|27,446
|Integration costs to achieve
|6,893
|10,014
|13,304
|16,420
|Gain on sale of building
|-
|-
|(10,461
|)
|-
|Gain on divestitures
|(249,748
|)
|(12,391
|)
|(249,748
|)
|(25,651
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments1
|(11,437
|)
|(33,476
|)
|(45,648
|)
|(69,624
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|853,231
|$
|802,379
|$
|1,663,017
|$
|1,578,816
|RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in dollars)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|7.25
|$
|5.23
|$
|12.60
|$
|10.23
|Adjustments:
|Acquired intangible asset amortization expense
|1.06
|1.09
|2.13
|2.28
|Business realignment charges
|0.16
|0.11
|0.23
|0.21
|Integration costs to achieve
|0.05
|0.08
|0.10
|0.13
|Gain on sale of building
|-
|-
|(0.08
|)
|-
|Gain on divestitures
|(1.91
|)
|(0.10
|)
|(1.91
|)
|(0.20
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments1
|(0.08
|)
|(0.26
|)
|(0.33
|)
|(0.53
|)
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|$
|6.53
|$
|6.15
|$
|12.74
|$
|12.12
|1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
|BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net sales
|Diversified Industrial
|$
|3,252,806
|$
|3,514,473
|$
|6,708,964
|$
|7,133,001
|Aerospace Systems
|1,489,787
|1,306,474
|2,937,613
|2,535,434
|Total net sales
|$
|4,742,593
|$
|4,820,947
|$
|9,646,577
|$
|9,668,435
|Segment operating income
|Diversified Industrial
|$
|710,562
|$
|752,334
|$
|1,494,108
|$
|1,559,088
|Aerospace Systems
|338,184
|263,112
|661,170
|489,372
|Total segment operating income
|1,048,746
|1,015,446
|2,155,278
|2,048,460
|Corporate general and administrative expenses
|56,264
|49,902
|105,058
|105,558
|Income before interest expense and other income, net
|992,482
|965,544
|2,050,220
|1,942,902
|Interest expense
|100,802
|129,029
|213,893
|263,497
|Other income, net
|(274,177
|)
|(31,650
|)
|(204,716
|)
|(9,195
|)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|1,165,857
|$
|868,165
|$
|2,041,043
|$
|1,688,600
|RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Diversified Industrial Segment sales
|$
|3,252,806
|$
|3,514,473
|$
|6,708,964
|$
|7,133,001
|Diversified Industrial Segment operating income
|$
|710,562
|$
|752,334
|$
|1,494,108
|$
|1,559,088
|Adjustments:
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|62,570
|67,309
|127,834
|135,260
|Business realignment charges
|19,343
|13,285
|28,243
|25,924
|Integration costs to achieve
|627
|871
|1,405
|2,010
|Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income
|$
|793,102
|$
|833,799
|$
|1,651,590
|$
|1,722,282
|Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin
|21.8
|%
|21.4
|%
|22.3
|%
|21.9
|%
|Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin
|24.4
|%
|23.7
|%
|24.6
|%
|24.1
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Aerospace Systems Segment sales
|$
|1,489,787
|$
|1,306,474
|$
|2,937,613
|$
|2,535,434
|Aerospace Systems Segment operating income
|$
|338,184
|$
|263,112
|$
|661,170
|$
|489,372
|Adjustments:
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|75,556
|74,718
|150,413
|162,287
|Business realignment charges
|386
|(123
|)
|394
|330
|Integration costs to achieve
|6,266
|9,143
|11,899
|14,410
|Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income
|$
|420,392
|$
|346,850
|$
|823,876
|$
|666,399
|Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin
|22.7
|%
|20.1
|%
|22.5
|%
|19.3
|%
|Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin
|28.2
|%
|26.5
|%
|28.0
|%
|26.3
|%
|RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Total net sales
|$
|4,742,593
|$
|4,820,947
|$
|9,646,577
|$
|9,668,435
|Total segment operating income
|$
|1,048,746
|$
|1,015,446
|$
|2,155,278
|$
|2,048,460
|Adjustments:
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|138,126
|142,027
|278,247
|297,547
|Business realignment charges
|19,729
|13,162
|28,637
|26,254
|Integration costs to achieve
|6,893
|10,014
|13,304
|16,420
|Adjusted total segment operating income
|$
|1,213,494
|$
|1,180,649
|$
|2,475,466
|$
|2,388,681
|Total segment operating margin
|22.1
|%
|21.1
|%
|22.3
|%
|21.2
|%
|Adjusted total segment operating margin
|25.6
|%
|24.5
|%
|25.7
|%
|24.7
|%
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|395,507
|$
|422,027
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|2,445,845
|2,865,546
|Non-trade and notes receivable
|304,829
|331,429
|Inventories
|2,806,983
|2,786,800
|Prepaid expenses
|246,467
|252,618
|Other current assets
|148,831
|140,204
|Total current assets
|6,348,462
|6,798,624
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,800,992
|2,875,668
|Deferred income taxes
|87,400
|92,704
|Investments and other assets
|1,232,636
|1,207,232
|Intangible assets, net
|7,444,670
|7,816,181
|Goodwill
|10,357,303
|10,507,433
|Total assets
|$
|28,271,463
|$
|29,297,842
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year
|$
|2,373,286
|$
|3,403,065
|Accounts payable, trade
|1,794,884
|1,991,639
|Accrued payrolls and other compensation
|420,477
|581,251
|Accrued domestic and foreign taxes
|364,143
|354,659
|Other accrued liabilities
|1,034,501
|982,695
|Total current liabilities
|5,987,291
|7,313,309
|Long-term debt
|6,667,955
|7,157,034
|Pensions and other postretirement benefits
|409,873
|437,490
|Deferred income taxes
|1,394,882
|1,583,923
|Other liabilities
|684,401
|725,193
|Shareholders' equity
|13,118,553
|12,071,972
|Noncontrolling interests
|8,508
|8,921
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|28,271,463
|$
|29,297,842
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,647,177
|$
|1,333,129
|Depreciation and amortization
|454,869
|468,165
|Stock incentive plan compensation
|106,472
|108,061
|Gain on sale of businesses
|(250,373
|)
|(25,964
|)
|(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(6,975
|)
|5,097
|Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables
|70,981
|(42,804
|)
|Net change in other assets and liabilities
|(405,002
|)
|(407,366
|)
|Other, net
|61,584
|(86,331
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,678,733
|1,351,987
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(216,493
|)
|(204,117
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|13,259
|1,360
|Proceeds from sale of businesses
|622,182
|74,595
|Other, net
|(6,941
|)
|(2,954
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|412,007
|(131,116
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net payments for common stock activity
|(189,681
|)
|(136,394
|)
|Acquisition of noncontrolling interests
|-
|(2,883
|)
|Net payments for debt
|(1,494,484
|)
|(784,847
|)
|Dividends paid
|(420,061
|)
|(381,115
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,104,226
|)
|(1,305,239
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(13,034
|)
|(7,999
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(26,520
|)
|(92,367
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|422,027
|475,182
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|395,507
|$
|382,815
|RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in percentages)
|Fiscal Year 2025
|Forecasted net sales
|(2%) to 1%
|Adjustments:
|Currency
|1.0%
|Divestitures
|1.5%
|Adjusted forecasted net sales
|0.5% to 3.5%
|RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in percentages)
|Fiscal Year 2025
|Forecasted segment operating margin
|~ 22.7%
|Adjustments:
|Business realignment charges
|0.2%
|Costs to achieve
|0.1%
|Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense
|2.8%
|Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin
|~ 25.8%
|RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in dollars)
|Fiscal Year 2025
|Forecasted earnings per diluted share
|$24.46 to $25.06
|Adjustments:
|Business realignment charges
|0.39
|Costs to achieve
|0.15
|Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense
|4.22
|Net gain on divestitures
|(1.91)
|Gain on sale of building
|(0.08)
|Tax effect of adjustments1
|(0.83)
|Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share
|$26.40 to $27.00
|1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
|Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net sales
|Diversified Industrial:
|North America businesses
|$
|1,928,008
|$
|2,110,203
|$
|4,028,332
|$
|4,340,109
|International businesses
|1,324,798
|1,404,270
|2,680,632
|2,792,892
|Segment operating income
|Diversified Industrial:
|North America businesses
|$
|426,567
|$
|461,850
|$
|911,130
|$
|967,903
|International businesses
|283,995
|290,484
|582,978
|591,185
|RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|As Reported
|Adjusted
|December 31, 2024
|Currency
|Divestitures
|December 31, 2024
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|North America businesses
|(8.6
|)%
|(0.4
|)%
|(3.2
|)%
|(5.0
|)%
|International businesses
|(5.7
|)%
|(2.7
|)%
|-
|%
|(3.0
|)%
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|As Reported
|Adjusted
|December 31, 2024
|Currency
|Divestitures
|December 31, 2024
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|North America businesses
|(7.2
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|(1.7
|)%
|(5.0
|)%
|International businesses
|(4.0
|)%
|(1.3
|)%
|-
|%
|(2.7
|)%
|RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|North America businesses sales
|$
|1,928,008
|$
|2,110,203
|$
|4,028,332
|$
|4,340,109
|North America businesses operating income
|$
|426,567
|$
|461,850
|$
|911,130
|$
|967,903
|Adjustments:
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|40,985
|44,699
|83,960
|89,382
|Business realignment charges
|5,444
|3,250
|8,888
|5,834
|Integration costs to achieve
|445
|562
|1,050
|1,507
|Adjusted North America businesses operating income
|$
|473,441
|$
|510,361
|$
|1,005,028
|$
|1,064,626
|North America businesses operating margin
|22.1
|%
|21.9
|%
|22.6
|%
|22.3
|%
|Adjusted North America businesses operating margin
|24.6
|%
|24.2
|%
|24.9
|%
|24.5
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|International businesses sales
|$
|1,324,798
|$
|1,404,270
|$
|2,680,632
|$
|2,792,892
|International businesses operating income
|$
|283,995
|$
|290,484
|$
|582,978
|$
|591,185
|Adjustments:
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|21,585
|22,610
|43,874
|45,878
|Business realignment charges
|13,899
|10,035
|19,355
|20,090
|Integration costs to achieve
|182
|309
|355
|503
|Adjusted International businesses operating income
|$
|319,661
|$
|323,438
|$
|646,562
|$
|657,656
|International businesses operating margin
|21.4
|%
|20.7
|%
|21.7
|%
|21.2
|%
|Adjusted International businesses operating margin
|24.1
|%
|23.0
|%
|24.1
|%
|23.5
|%