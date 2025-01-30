Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.01.2025 12:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • Fourth-quarter 2024 sales and revenues were $16.2 billion; full-year sales and revenues were $64.8 billion
  • Fourth-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.78; adjusted profit per share of $5.14
  • Full-year profit per share of $22.05; adjusted profit per share of $21.90
  • Strong enterprise operating cash flow of $12.0 billion; ended the year with $6.9 billion of enterprise cash
  • Deployed $10.3 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in 2024


Fourth Quarter


Full Year

($ in billions except profit per share)


2024

2023


2024

2023

Sales and Revenues


$16.2

$17.1


$64.8

$67.1

Profit Per Share


$5.78

$5.28


$22.05

$20.12

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$5.14

$5.23


$21.90

$21.21


Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 14 to 16.

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2024.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $16.2 billion, a 5% decrease compared with $17.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating profit margin was 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth-quarter 2024 profit per share was $5.78, compared with $5.28 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.14, compared with fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share of $5.23.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2024 were $64.8 billion, down 3% compared with $67.1 billion in 2023. The decrease reflected lower sales volume of $3.5 billion, partially offset by favorable price realization of $1.2 billion. Lower sales volume was primarily driven by lower sales of equipment to end users. Operating profit margin was 20.2% in 2024, compared with 19.3% in 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.7% in 2024, compared with 20.5% in 2023. Full-year profit was $22.05 per share in 2024, compared with profit of $20.12 per share in 2023. Adjusted profit per share in 2024 was $21.90, compared with adjusted profit per share of $21.21 in 2023.

"I'm proud of our global team's strong performance in 2024 as they delivered record adjusted profit per share and strong ME&T free cash flow," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "As we kick off our centennial year, we remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and continuing to invest for long-term profitable growth."

In 2024, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs. 2024 adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation and excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs, which included the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and other restructuring costs. 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a benefit for certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 14 to 16.

For the full year 2024, enterprise operating cash flow was $12.0 billion, and the company ended the fourth quarter with $6.9 billion of enterprise cash. During the year, the company deployed $7.7 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $2.6 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2024 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2023 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $16.215 billion, a decrease of $855 million, or 5%, compared with $17.070 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $859 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased by $1.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a decrease of $900 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sales were lower across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth
Quarter
2023


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Fourth
Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$ 6,519


$ (227)


$ (300)


$ (2)


$ 13


$ 6,003


$ (516)


(8 %)

Resource Industries

3,242


(316)


26


3


7


2,962


(280)


(9 %)

Energy & Transportation

7,669


(301)


221


8


52


7,649


(20)


- %

All Other Segment

116


(7)


1


-


6


116


-


- %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,309)


(8)


(2)


(1)


(78)


(1,398)


(89)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

16,237


(859)


(54)


8


-


15,332


(905)


(6 %)

















Financial Products Segment

981


-


-


-


43


1,024


43


4 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(148)


-


-


-


7


(141)


7



Financial Products Revenues

833


-


-


-


50


883


50


6 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 17,070


$ (859)


$ (54)


$ 8


$ 50


$ 16,215


$ (855)


(5 %)

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Fourth Quarter 2024




























Construction Industries

$ 3,157


(14 %)


$ 623


6 %


$ 1,122


(1 %)


$ 1,057


(2 %)


$ 5,959


(8 %)


$ 44


42 %


$ 6,003


(8 %)

Resource Industries

960


(23 %)


579


9 %


455


2 %


872


(7 %)


2,866


(9 %)


96


8 %


2,962


(9 %)

Energy & Transportation

3,532


6 %


467


(32 %)


1,586


(3 %)


931


(1 %)


6,516


(1 %)


1,133


5 %


7,649


- %

All Other Segment

13


(13 %)


1


- %


1


(80 %)


11


(8 %)


26


(19 %)


90


7 %


116


- %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(29)




-




(2)




(4)




(35)




(1,363)




(1,398)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

7,633


(7 %)


1,670


(7 %)


3,162


(2 %)


2,867


(4 %)


15,332


(6 %)


-


- %


15,332


(6 %)





























Financial Products Segment

680


5 %


103


3 %


128


1 %


113


4 %


1,024


4 %


-


- %


1,024


4 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(77)




(21)




(22)




(21)




(141)




-




(141)



Financial Products Revenues

603


8 %


82


(1 %)


106


1 %


92


5 %


883


6 %


-


- %


883


6 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,236


(6 %)


$ 1,752


(7 %)


$ 3,268


(2 %)


$ 2,959


(3 %)


$ 16,215


(5 %)


$ -


- %


$ 16,215


(5 %)





























Fourth Quarter 2023




























Construction Industries

$ 3,689




$ 587




$ 1,129




$ 1,083




$ 6,488




$ 31




$ 6,519



Resource Industries

1,240




529




445




939




3,153




89




3,242



Energy & Transportation

3,324




684




1,638




942




6,588




1,081




7,669



All Other Segment

15




-




5




12




32




84




116



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(18)




(2)




(2)




(2)




(24)




(1,285)




(1,309)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,250




1,798




3,215




2,974




16,237




-




16,237































Financial Products Segment

645




100




127




109




981




-




981



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(88)




(17)




(22)




(21)




(148)




-




(148)



Financial Products Revenues

557




83




105




88




833




-




833































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,807




$ 1,881




$ 3,320




$ 3,062




$ 17,070




$ -




$ 17,070































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2024 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2023 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.924 billion, a decrease of $210 million, or 7%, compared with $3.134 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter
2024


Fourth Quarter
2023


$

Change


%

Change

Construction Industries

$ 1,174


$ 1,535


$ (361)


(24 %)

Resource Industries

466


600


(134)


(22 %)

Energy & Transportation

1,477


1,429


48


3 %

All Other Segment

16


(24)


40


167 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(198)


(438)


240



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

2,935


3,102


(167)


(5 %)









Financial Products Segment

166


234


(68)


(29 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(29)


(46)


17



Financial Products

137


188


(51)


(27 %)









Consolidating Adjustments

(148)


(156)


8











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 2,924


$ 3,134


$ (210)


(7 %)









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was income of $426 million, compared with income of $241 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by favorable foreign currency impacts.

  • The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 14.3% compared to 18.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the annual tax rate was 22.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 21.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from 2023 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective.

    In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $224 million for a tax law change related to currency translation. The company recorded a $33 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a $112 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the change in the estimated annual tax rate through the first nine months. The company also recorded a tax charge of $43 million related to $154 million of mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a tax charge of $26 million related to $97 million of mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $8 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a $3 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

    Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 14 to 16.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2023


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,519


$ (227)


$ (300)


$ (2)


$ 13


$ 6,003


$ (516)


(8 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 3,157


$ 3,689


$ (532)


(14 %)









Latin America


623


587


36


6 %









EAME


1,122


1,129


(7)


(1 %)









Asia/Pacific


1,057


1,083


(26)


(2 %)









External Sales


5,959


6,488


(529)


(8 %)









Inter-segment


44


31


13


42 %









Total Sales


$ 6,003


$ 6,519


$ (516)


(8 %)


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,174


$ 1,535


$ (361)


(24 %)









Segment Profit Margin


19.6 %


23.5 %


(3.9 pts)




























Construction Industries' total sales were $6.003 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $516 million, or 8%, compared with $6.519 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization of $300 million and lower sales volume of $227 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users and by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • In North America, sales decreased due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Sales increased in Latin America due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Brazilian real, and unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • In EAME, sales decreased slightly due to unfavorable price realization, partially offset by higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro. Higher sales volume was mainly due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific due to unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Australian dollar. Lower sales volume was mainly due to lower sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.174 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $361 million, or 24%, compared with $1.535 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2023


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 3,242


$ (316)


$ 26


$ 3


$ 7


$ 2,962


$ (280)


(9 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 960


$ 1,240


$ (280)


(23 %)









Latin America


579


529


50


9 %









EAME


455


445


10


2 %









Asia/Pacific


872


939


(67)


(7 %)









External Sales


2,866


3,153


(287)


(9 %)









Inter-segment


96


89


7


8 %









Total Sales


$ 2,962


$ 3,242


$ (280)


(9 %)


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 466


$ 600


$ (134)


(22 %)









Segment Profit Margin


15.7 %


18.5 %


(2.8 pts)




























Resource Industries' total sales were $2.962 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $280 million, or 9%, compared with $3.242 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $466 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $134 million, or 22%, compared with $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2023


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 7,669


$ (301)


$ 221


$ 8


$ 52


$ 7,649


$ (20)


- %


















Sales by Application











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


$

Change


%

Change









Oil and Gas


$ 1,927


$ 2,247


$ (320)


(14 %)









Power Generation


2,242


1,835


407


22 %









Industrial


928


1,078


(150)


(14 %)









Transportation


1,419


1,428


(9)


(1 %)









External Sales


6,516


6,588


(72)


(1 %)









Inter-segment


1,133


1,081


52


5 %









Total Sales


$ 7,649


$ 7,669


$ (20)


- %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,477


$ 1,429


$ 48


3 %









Segment Profit Margin


19.3 %


18.6 %


0.7 pts




























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.649 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $20 million, compared with $7.669 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower sales volume of $301 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $221 million and higher inter-segment sales of $52 million.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales decreased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications. Sales also decreased for turbines and turbine-related services.
  • Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
  • Industrial - Sales decreased primarily in North America and Asia/Pacific.
  • Transportation - Sales decreased slightly as lower sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and international locomotive deliveries were mostly offset by increased sales in rail services and marine.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.477 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $48 million, or 3%, compared with $1.429 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization of $221 million, partially offset by the profit impact of lower sales volume of $158 million and unfavorable manufacturing costs of $17 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected increased period manufacturing costs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 680


$ 645


$ 35


5 %









Latin America


103


100


3


3 %









EAME


128


127


1


1 %









Asia/Pacific


113


109


4


4 %









Total Revenues


$ 1,024


$ 981


$ 43


4 %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2024


Fourth
Quarter 2023


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 166


$ 234


$ (68)


(29 %)


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.024 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $43 million, or 4%, compared with $981 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $29 million driven by North America, and a favorable impact from higher average financing rates across all regions except North America of $11 million.

Financial Products' segment profit was $166 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $68 million, or 29%, compared with $234 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to an unfavorable impact from equity securities of $23 million, an unfavorable impact from lower margin of $17 million and higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $17 million.

At the end of 2024, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.56%, compared with 1.79% at the end of 2023. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $115 million for 2024, compared with $65 million for 2023. As of December 31, 2024, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, compared with $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2023.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $227 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $257 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by decreased expenses due to timing differences, a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and lower restructuring costs.

Notes

i.Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.
iii.Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 14 to 16.
iv.Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, to discuss its 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx(live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of six significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024, (ii) other restructuring income/costs, (iii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iv) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024, (v) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 and (vi) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments in 2023. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Margin


Profit
Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income
Taxes


Profit


Profit per
Share














Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,924


18.0 %


$ 3,243


$ 463


$ 2,791


$ 5.78

Other restructuring (income) costs


37


0.3 %


37


10


27


0.05

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(154)


(43)


(111)


(0.23)

Tax law change related to currency translation


-


- %


-


224


(224)


(0.46)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 2,961


18.3 %


$ 3,126


$ 654


$ 2,483


$ 5.14














Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,134


18.4 %


$ 3,249


$ 587


$ 2,676


$ 5.28

Other restructuring (income) costs


92


0.5 %


92


27


65


0.13

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(97)


(26)


(71)


(0.14)

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


-


- %


-


18


(18)


(0.04)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted


$ 3,226


18.9 %


$ 3,244


$ 606


$ 2,652


$ 5.23














Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 13,072


20.2 %


$ 13,373


$ 2,629


$ 10,792


$ 22.05

Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities


164


0.2 %


164


54


110


0.22

Other restructuring (income) costs


195


0.3 %


195


46


149


0.32

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(154)


(43)


(111)


(0.23)

Tax law change related to currency translation


-


- %


-


224


(224)


(0.46)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 13,431


20.7 %


$ 13,578


$ 2,910


$ 10,716


$ 21.90














Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP


$ 12,966


19.3 %


$ 13,050


$ 2,781


$ 10,335


$ 20.12

Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture


586


0.9 %


586


-


586


1.14

Other restructuring (income) costs


194


0.3 %


194


48


146


0.30

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(97)


(26)


(71)


(0.14)

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


-


- %


-


106


(106)


(0.21)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted


$ 13,746


20.5 %


$ 13,733


$ 2,909


$ 10,890


$ 21.21

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, these items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) the decrease in the annual effective tax rate, (iii) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024, (iv) a settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (v) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024, (vi) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years in 2024, (vii) restructuring costs related to divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 and (viii) deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments in 2023. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes


Effective Tax
Rate








Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,243


$ 463


14.3 %

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(154)


(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation


-


224



Decrease in annual effective tax rate


-


33



Excess stock-based compensation


-


8



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,089


$ 685


22.2 %

Decrease in annual effective tax rate


-


(33)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(8)



Other restructuring (income) costs


37


10










Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,126


$ 654










Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,249


$ 587


18.1 %

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(97)


(26)



Decrease in annual effective tax rate


-


112



Excess stock-based compensation


-


3



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,152


$ 676


21.4 %








Decrease in annual effective tax rate


-


(112)



Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


-


18



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(3)



Other restructuring (income) costs


92


27










Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted


$ 3,244


$ 606










Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 13,373


$ 2,629


19.7 %

Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities


164


54



Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(154)


(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation


-


224



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


47



Excess stock-based compensation


-


57



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 13,383


$ 2,968


22.2 %

Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


(47)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(57)



Other restructuring (income) costs


195


46










Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 13,578


$ 2,910










Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP


$ 13,050


$ 2,781


21.3 %

Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture


586


-



Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(97)


(26)



Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


-


88



Excess stock-based compensation


-


57



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 13,539


$ 2,900


21.4 %

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


-


18



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(57)



Other restructuring (income) costs


194


48










Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted


$ 13,733


$ 2,909



Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 17 to 27 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Sales and revenues:








Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 15,332


$ 16,237


$ 61,363


$ 63,869

Revenues of Financial Products

883


833


3,446


3,191

Total sales and revenues

16,215


17,070


64,809


67,060









Operating costs:








Cost of goods sold

10,321


11,016


40,199


42,767

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,769


1,756


6,667


6,371

Research and development expenses

519


554


2,107


2,108

Interest expense of Financial Products

338


288


1,286


1,030

Other operating (income) expenses

344


322


1,478


1,818

Total operating costs

13,291


13,936


51,737


54,094









Operating profit

2,924


3,134


13,072


12,966









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

107


126


512


511

Other income (expense)

426


241


813


595









Consolidated profit before taxes

3,243


3,249


13,373


13,050









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

463


587


2,629


2,781

Profit of consolidated companies

2,780


2,662


10,744


10,269









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

10


11


44


63









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,790


2,673


10,788


10,332









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(3)


(4)


(3)









Profit 1

$ 2,791


$ 2,676


$ 10,792


$ 10,335

















Profit per common share

$ 5.81


$ 5.31


$ 22.17


$ 20.24

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 5.78


$ 5.28


$ 22.05


$ 20.12









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








- Basic

480.0


504.4


486.7


510.6

- Diluted 2

482.6


507.0


489.4


513.6











1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,889


$ 6,978

Receivables - trade and other

9,282


9,310

Receivables - finance

9,565


9,510

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,119


4,586

Inventories

16,827


16,565

Total current assets

45,682


46,949





Property, plant and equipment - net

13,361


12,680

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,225


1,238

Long-term receivables - finance

13,242


12,664

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,312


2,816

Intangible assets

399


564

Goodwill

5,241


5,308

Other assets

5,302


5,257

Total assets

$ 87,764


$ 87,476





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Financial Products

$ 4,393


$ 4,643

Accounts payable

7,675


7,906

Accrued expenses

5,243


4,958

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,391


2,757

Customer advances

2,322


1,929

Dividends payable

674


649

Other current liabilities

2,909


3,123

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

46


1,044

-- Financial Products

6,619


7,719

Total current liabilities

32,272


34,728





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,564


8,579

-- Financial Products

18,787


15,893

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,757


4,098

Other liabilities

4,890


4,675

Total liabilities

68,270


67,973





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

6,941


6,403

Treasury stock

(44,331)


(36,339)

Profit employed in the business

59,352


51,250

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,471)


(1,820)

Noncontrolling interests

3


9

Total shareholders' equity

19,494


19,503

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,764


$ 87,476

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


2024


2023

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 10,788


$ 10,332

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

2,153


2,144

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(154)


(97)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(621)


(592)

(Gain) loss on divestiture

164


572

Other

564


375

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

(160)


(437)

Inventories

(414)


(364)

Accounts payable

(282)


(754)

Accrued expenses

191


796

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(363)


486

Customer advances

370


80

Other assets - net

(97)


(95)

Other liabilities - net

(104)


439

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,035


12,885

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,988)


(1,597)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,227)


(1,495)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

722


781

Additions to finance receivables

(15,409)


(15,161)

Collections of finance receivables

13,608


14,034

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

83


63

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(34)


(75)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(61)


(4)

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

3,155


1,891

Investments in securities

(1,495)


(4,405)

Other - net

193


97

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,453)


(5,871)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(2,646)


(2,563)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

20


12

Payments to purchase common stock

(7,697)


(4,975)

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(40)


-

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

10,283


8,257

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(9,316)


(6,318)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(168)


(1,345)

Other - net

(1)


-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(9,565)


(6,932)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(106)


(110)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(89)


(28)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,985


7,013

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,896


$ 6,985


Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 15,332


$ 15,332


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

883


-


1,062


(179)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,215


15,332


1,062


(179)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,321


10,323


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,769


1,535


226


8

2

Research and development expenses

519


519


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

338


-


338


-


Other operating (income) expenses

344


20


361


(37)

2

Total operating costs

13,291


12,397


925


(31)











Operating profit

2,924


2,935


137


(148)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

107


111


-


(4)

3

Other income (expense)

426


891


16


(481)

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,243


3,715


153


(625)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

463


680


(217)


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,780


3,035


370


(625)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

10


10


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,790


3,045


370


(625)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 5

$ 2,791


$ 3,046


$ 370


$ (625)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 16,237


$ 16,237


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

833


-


1,020


(187)

1

Total sales and revenues

17,070


16,237


1,020


(187)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

11,016


11,018


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,756


1,557


197


2

2

Research and development expenses

554


554


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

288


-


290


(2)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

322


6


345


(29)

2

Total operating costs

13,936


13,135


832


(31)











Operating profit

3,134


3,102


188


(156)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126


126


-


-


Other income (expense)

241


322


33


(114)

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,249


3,298


221


(270)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

587


567


20


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,662


2,731


201


(270)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

11


12


-


(1)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,673


2,743


201


(271)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)


(2)


-


(1)

5










Profit 6

$ 2,676


$ 2,745


$ 201


$ (270)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 61,363


$ 61,363


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

3,446


-


4,212


(766)

1

Total sales and revenues

64,809


61,363


4,212


(766)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

40,199


40,206


-


(7)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,667


5,881


786


-


Research and development expenses

2,107


2,107


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,286


-


1,286


-


Other operating (income) expenses

1,478


71


1,535


(128)

2

Total operating costs

51,737


48,265


3,607


(135)











Operating profit

13,072


13,098


605


(631)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

512


518


-


(6)

3

Other income (expense)

813


728


85


-











Consolidated profit before taxes

13,373


13,308


690


(625)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,629


2,663


(34)


-


Profit of consolidated companies

10,744


10,645


724


(625)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

44


44


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

10,788


10,689


724


(625)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)


(5)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 10,792


$ 10,694


$ 723


$ (625)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 63,869


$ 63,869


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

3,191


-


3,927


(736)

1

Total sales and revenues

67,060


63,869


3,927


(736)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

42,767


42,776


-


(9)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,371


5,696


704


(29)

2

Research and development expenses

2,108


2,108


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,030


-


1,032


(2)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

1,818


630


1,268


(80)

2

Total operating costs

54,094


51,210


3,004


(120)











Operating profit

12,966


12,659


923


(616)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

511


511


-


-


Other income (expense)

595


340


(16)


271

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

13,050


12,488


907


(345)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,781


2,560


221


-


Profit of consolidated companies

10,269


9,928


686


(345)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

63


67


-


(4)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

10,332


9,995


686


(349)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)


(4)


5


(4)

5










Profit 6

$ 10,335


$ 9,999


$ 681


$ (345)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,889


$ 6,165


$ 724


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,282


3,463


688


5,131

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,565


-


14,957


(5,392)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,119


2,872


401


(154)

3

Inventories

16,827


16,827


-


-


Total current assets

45,682


29,327


16,770


(415)











Property, plant and equipment - net

13,361


9,531


3,830


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,225


500


86


639

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,242


-


14,048


(806)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,312


3,594


118


(400)

4

Intangible assets

399


399


-


-


Goodwill

5,241


5,241


-


-


Other assets

5,302


4,050


2,277


(1,025)

5

Total assets

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,393


$ -


$ 4,393


$ -


Accounts payable

7,675


7,619


331


(275)

6,7

Accrued expenses

5,243


4,589


654


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,391


2,335


56


-


Customer advances

2,322


2,305


3


14

7

Dividends payable

674


674


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,909


2,388


696


(175)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

6,665


46


6,619


-


Total current liabilities

32,272


19,956


12,752


(436)











Long-term debt due after one year

27,351


8,731


18,787


(167)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,757


3,757


-


-


Other liabilities

4,890


3,977


1,344


(431)

4

Total liabilities

68,270


36,421


32,883


(1,034)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,941


6,941


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(44,331)


(44,331)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

59,352


54,787


4,555


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,471)


(1,182)


(1,289)


-


Noncontrolling interests

3


6


75


(78)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,494


16,221


4,246


(973)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,978


$ 6,106


$ 872


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,310


3,971


570


4,769

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,510


-


14,499


(4,989)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,586


4,327


341


(82)

3

Inventories

16,565


16,565


-


-


Total current assets

46,949


30,969


16,282


(302)











Property, plant and equipment - net

12,680


8,694


3,986


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,238


565


85


588

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

12,664


-


13,299


(635)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,816


3,360


148


(692)

4

Intangible assets

564


564


-


-


Goodwill

5,308


5,308


-


-


Other assets

5,257


4,218


2,082


(1,043)

5

Total assets

$ 87,476


$ 53,678


$ 35,882


$ (2,084)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,643


$ -


$ 4,643


$ -


Accounts payable

7,906


7,827


314


(235)

6,7

Accrued expenses

4,958


4,361


597


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,757


2,696


61


-


Customer advances

1,929


1,912


2


15

7

Dividends payable

649


649


-


-


Other current liabilities

3,123


2,583


647


(107)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

8,763


1,044


7,719


-


Total current liabilities

34,728


21,072


13,983


(327)











Long-term debt due after one year

24,472


8,626


15,893


(47)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

4,098


4,098


-


-


Other liabilities

4,675


3,806


1,607


(738)

4

Total liabilities

67,973


37,602


31,483


(1,112)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,403


6,403


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(36,339)


(36,339)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

51,250


46,783


4,457


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,820)


(783)


(1,037)


-


Noncontrolling interests

9


12


74


(77)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,503


16,076


4,399


(972)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,476


$ 53,678


$ 35,882


$ (2,084)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 10,788


$ 10,689


$ 724


$ (625)

1,5

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,153


1,368


785


-


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(154)


(154)


-


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(621)


(327)


(294)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

164


(46)


210


-


Other

564


355


(388)


597

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(160)


413


207


(780)

2,3

Inventories

(414)


(400)


-


(14)

2

Accounts payable

(282)


(200)


(41)


(41)

2

Accrued expenses

191


78


113


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(363)


(358)


(5)


-


Customer advances

370


369


1


-


Other assets - net

(97)


(188)


48


43

2

Other liabilities - net

(104)


(162)


85


(27)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,035


11,437


1,445


(847)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,988)


(1,952)


(41)


5

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,227)


(36)


(1,211)


20

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

722


35


698


(11)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(15,409)


-


(16,845)


1,436

3

Collections of finance receivables

13,608


-


14,707


(1,099)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


129


(129)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

83


-


83


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


21


(21)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(34)


(34)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(61)


92


(153)


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

3,155


2,795


360


-


Investments in securities

(1,495)


(909)


(586)


-


Other - net

193


142


51


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,453)


133


(2,787)


201


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,646)


(2,646)


(625)


625

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

20


20


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(7,697)


(7,697)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(40)


(40)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(21)


-


21

4

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

10,283


-


10,283


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(9,316)


(1,032)


(8,284)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(168)


-


(168)


-


Other - net

(1)


(1)


-


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(9,565)


(11,417)


1,206


646


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(106)


(94)


(12)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(89)


59


(148)


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,985


6,111


874


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,896


$ 6,170


$ 726


$ -



1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 10,332


$ 9,995


$ 686


$ (349)

1,5

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,144


1,361


783


-


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(97)


(97)


-


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(592)


(576)


(16)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

572


572


-


-


Other

375


444


(577)


508

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(437)


(367)


61


(131)

2,3

Inventories

(364)


(360)


-


(4)

2

Accounts payable

(754)


(836)


41


41

2

Accrued expenses

796


690


106


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

486


474


12


-


Customer advances

80


78


2


-


Other assets - net

(95)


94


(110)


(79)

2

Other liabilities - net

439


216


118


105

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,885


11,688


1,106


91


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,597)


(1,624)


(22)


49

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,495)


(39)


(1,466)


10

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

781


55


781


(55)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(15,161)


-


(17,321)


2,160

3

Collections of finance receivables

14,034


-


15,634


(1,600)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


1,080


(1,080)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

63


-


63


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


10


(10)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(75)


(75)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(4)


(4)


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,891


1,642


249


-


Investments in securities

(4,405)


(3,982)


(423)


-


Other - net

97


106


(9)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(5,871)


(3,921)


(1,424)


(526)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,563)


(2,563)


(425)


425

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

12


12


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(4,975)


(4,975)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(10)


-


10

4

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

8,257


-


8,257


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(6,318)


(106)


(6,212)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(1,345)


(3)


(1,342)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,932)


(7,645)


278


435


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(110)


(60)


(50)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28)


62


(90)


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,013


6,049


964


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,985


$ 6,111


$ 874


$ -



1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

