John Doyle, President and CEO, said: "Our fourth quarter results capped a terrific year for Marsh McLennan. We delivered on our strategic objectives, generated excellent financial performance, and had the largest year of acquisitions in our history. For the full year, we generated 7% underlying revenue growth, 10% adjusted EPS growth and 80 basis points of adjusted margin expansion, marking our 17th consecutive year of reported margin expansion."
"We are well positioned for another strong year in 2025, reflecting our unique capabilities and the enduring value we bring to clients."
Consolidated Results
Consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.1 billion, an increase of 9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, or 7% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 9% to $1.3 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $788 million. Earnings per share increased 5% to $1.59. Adjusted earnings per share increased 11% to $1.87 and included a benefit of 5 cents per share from favorable discrete tax items, as well as a headwind of 2 cents per share from foreign exchange.
For the full year 2024, revenue was $24.5 billion, an increase of 8% compared with 2023, or 7% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $5.8 billion, and adjusted operating income rose 11% to $6.2 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $4.1 billion. Earnings per share increased 9% to $8.18. Adjusted earnings per share increased 10% to $8.80.
Risk & Insurance Services
Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 11%, or 8% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $770 million. Adjusted operating income increased 13% to $893 million. For the year 2024, revenue was $15.4 billion, an increase of 9% compared with 2023, or 8% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $4.4 billion. Adjusted operating income rose 13% to $4.6 billion.
Marsh's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.3 billion, an increase of 15%, or 8% on an underlying basis. In U.S./Canada, underlying revenue rose 8%. International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 9%, including 13% in Latin America, 9% in EMEA, and 6% in Asia Pacific. For the year 2024, Marsh's revenue growth was 10% compared to a year ago, or 7% on an underlying basis.
Guy Carpenter's fourth quarter revenue was $201 million, a decrease of 20%, or an increase of 7% on an underlying basis. For the year 2024, Guy Carpenter's revenue grew 5% compared to a year ago, or 8% on an underlying basis.
Consulting
Consulting revenue was $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 6% on both a GAAP and underlying basis. Operating income was $466 million. Adjusted operating income increased 1% to $484 million. For the year 2024, revenue was $9.1 billion, an increase of 5% compared with 2023, or 6% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $1.8 billion. Adjusted operating income increased 6% to $1.8 billion.
Mercer's revenue was $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3%, or 5% on an underlying basis. Wealth revenue increased 4% on an underlying basis, Health revenue increased 5% on an underlying basis, and Career revenue increased 7% on an underlying basis. For the year 2024, Mercer's revenue increased 3%, or 5% on an underlying basis.
Oliver Wyman's revenue was $954 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 11%, or 7% on an underlying basis. For the year 2024, Oliver Wyman's revenue was $3.4 billion, an increase of 9%, or 6% on an underlying basis.
Other Items
The Company repurchased 4.3 million shares for $900 million in 2024.
On November 15, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of McGriff Insurance Services, LLC ("McGriff"), a leading provider of insurance broking and risk management services in the United States, for $7.75 billion in cash consideration. As part of funding for the transaction, the Company issued $7.25 billion of senior notes on November 8, 2024.
About Marsh McLennan
Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
6,067
$
5,554
$
24,458
$
22,736
Expense:
Compensation and benefits
3,630
3,268
13,996
13,099
Other operating expenses
1,295
1,183
4,645
4,355
Operating expenses
4,925
4,451
18,641
17,454
Operating income
1,142
1,103
5,817
5,282
Other net benefit credits
67
59
268
239
Interest income
22
38
83
78
Interest expense
(231
)
(151
)
(700
)
(578
)
Investment income (loss)
9
(1
)
12
5
Income before income taxes
1,009
1,048
5,480
5,026
Income tax expense
208
283
1,363
1,224
Net income before non-controlling interests
801
765
4,117
3,802
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
13
9
57
46
Net income attributable to the Company
$
788
$
756
$
4,060
$
3,756
Net income per share attributable to the Company:
- Basic
$
1.60
$
1.53
$
8.26
$
7.60
- Diluted
$
1.59
$
1.52
$
8.18
$
7.53
Average number of shares outstanding:
- Basic
491
493
492
494
- Diluted
496
498
496
499
Shares outstanding at December 31
491
492
491
492
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis
Three Months Ended December 31
(Millions) (Unaudited)
The Company advises clients in 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Non-GAAP underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.
Components of Revenue Change*
Three Months Ended
% Change
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
2024
2023
Risk and Insurance Services
Marsh
$
3,334
$
2,896
15
%
(1
)%
8
%
8
%
Guy Carpenter (a)
201
252
(20
)%
(1
)%
(25
)%
7
%
Subtotal
3,535
3,148
12
%
(1
)%
5
%
8
%
Fiduciary Interest Income
112
123
Total Risk and Insurance Services
3,647
3,271
11
%
(1
)%
5
%
8
%
Consulting
Mercer
1,487
1,444
3
%
-
(1
)%
5
%
Oliver Wyman Group (b)
954
856
11
%
-
5
%
7
%
Total Consulting
2,441
2,300
6
%
-
1
%
6
%
Corporate Eliminations
(21
)
(17
)
Total Revenue
$
6,067
$
5,554
9
%
(1
)%
3
%
7
%
Revenue Details
The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:
Components of Revenue Change*
Three Months Ended
% Change GAAP
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
2024
2023
Marsh:
EMEA
$
846
$
780
9
%
-
(1
)%
9
%
Asia Pacific
345
315
9
%
-
4
%
6
%
Latin America
179
173
3
%
(12
)%
2
%
13
%
Total International
1,370
1,268
8
%
(2
)%
1
%
9
%
U.S./Canada
1,964
1,628
21
%
-
13
%
8
%
Total Marsh
$
3,334
$
2,896
15
%
(1
)%
8
%
8
%
Mercer:
Wealth
$
675
$
654
4
%
-
(1
)%
4
%
Health
495
502
(1
)%
(1
)%
(4
)%
5
%
Career
317
288
10
%
(1
)%
4
%
7
%
Total Mercer
$
1,487
$
1,444
3
%
-
(1
)%
5
%
(a)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees.
(b)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a gain from the sale of a business in Oliver Wyman Group.
*
Rounded to whole percentages. Components of revenue may not add due to rounding.
**
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other includes the impact of current and prior year items excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP underlying revenue for comparability purposes. Details on these items are provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP revenue to GAAP revenue tables included in this release.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(Millions) (Unaudited)
The Company advises clients in 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Non-GAAP underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.
Components of Revenue Change*
Twelve Months Ended
% Change
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
2024
2023
Risk and Insurance Services
Marsh
$
12,536
$
11,378
10
%
(1
)%
3
%
7
%
Guy Carpenter (a)
2,362
2,258
5
%
-
(3
)%
8
%
Subtotal
14,898
13,636
9
%
(1
)%
2
%
8
%
Fiduciary Interest Income
497
453
Total Risk and Insurance Services
15,395
14,089
9
%
(1
)%
2
%
8
%
Consulting
Mercer (b)
5,743
5,587
3
%
(1
)%
(2
)%
5
%
Oliver Wyman Group (c)
3,390
3,122
9
%
-
3
%
6
%
Total Consulting
9,133
8,709
5
%
-
-
6
%
Corporate Eliminations
(70
)
(62
)
Total Revenue
$
24,458
$
22,736
8
%
-
1
%
7
%
Revenue Details
The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:
Components of Revenue Change*
Twelve Months Ended
% Change
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
2024
2023
Marsh:
EMEA
$
3,530
$
3,262
8
%
-
-
8
%
Asia Pacific
1,414
1,295
9
%
(2
)%
5
%
6
%
Latin America
575
559
3
%
(9
)%
2
%
10
%
Total International
5,519
5,116
8
%
(1
)%
1
%
8
%
U.S./Canada
7,017
6,262
12
%
-
5
%
7
%
Total Marsh
$
12,536
$
11,378
10
%
(1
)%
3
%
7
%
Mercer:
Wealth (b)
$
2,584
$
2,507
3
%
-
(1
)%
4
%
Health (b)
2,100
2,061
2
%
(1
)%
(5
)%
8
%
Career
1,059
1,019
4
%
(2
)%
2
%
4
%
Total Mercer
$
5,743
$
5,587
3
%
(1
)%
(2
)%
5
%
(a)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees.
(b)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a net gain from the sale of the U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses, that comprised of a gain in Wealth, offset by a loss in Health.
(c)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a gain from the sale of a business in Oliver Wyman Group.
*
Rounded to whole percentages. Components of revenue may not add due to rounding.
**
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other includes the impact of current and prior year items excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP underlying revenue for comparability purposes. Details on these items are provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP revenue to GAAP revenue tables included in this release.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended December 31
(Millions) (Unaudited)
Overview
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (referred to in this release as in accordance with "GAAP" or "reported" results). The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of Regulation G and item 10(e) Regulation S-K in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These measures are: non-GAAP revenue, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted income, net of tax and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP in the following tables.
The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that enables investors to better compare the Company's performance across periods. Management also uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to decide how to allocate resources. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures include adjustments that reflect how management views its businesses, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin
Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP operating income (loss). The following tables identify these noteworthy items and reconcile adjusted operating income (loss) to GAAP operating income (loss), on a consolidated and reportable segment basis, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The following tables also present adjusted operating margin. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing the sum of adjusted operating income and identified intangible asset amortization by consolidated or segment adjusted revenue. The Company's adjusted revenue used in the determination of adjusted operating margin is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP revenue.
Risk & Insurance
Consulting
Corporate/
Total
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Operating income (loss)
$
770
$
466
$
(94
)
$
1,142
Operating margin
21.1
%
19.1
%
N/A
18.8
%
Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items:
Restructuring (a)
75
49
12
136
Changes in contingent consideration
(8
)
2
-
(6
)
McGriff acquisition and retention related costs
58
-
1
59
Acquisition related costs
1
1
-
2
Disposal of businesses (b)
-
(34
)
-
(34
)
Other
(3
)
-
-
(3
)
Operating income adjustments
123
18
13
154
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
893
$
484
$
(81
)
$
1,296
Total identified intangible amortization expense
$
93
$
15
$
-
$
108
Adjusted operating margin
27.0
%
20.7
%
N/A
23.3
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Operating income (loss)
$
753
$
443
$
(93
)
$
1,103
Operating margin
23.0
%
19.2
%
N/A
19.9
%
Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items:
Restructuring (a)
88
29
14
131
Changes in contingent consideration
7
1
-
8
Acquisition and related costs
-
7
-
7
Legal claims (c)
(58
)
-
-
(58
)
Other
1
-
1
2
Operating income adjustments
38
37
15
90
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
791
$
480
$
(78
)
$
1,193
Total identified intangible amortization expense
$
76
$
10
$
-
$
86
Adjusted operating margin
27.0
%
21.3
%
N/A
23.3
%
(a)
Costs primarily includes severance and lease exit charges for activities focused on workforce actions, rationalization of technology and functional resources, and reductions in real estate.
(b)
Primarily gain on sale of a business in Oliver Wyman Group. The amounts are included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin.
(c)
Reflects a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees. The amount is included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Twelve Months Ended December 31
Millions (Unaudited)
Risk & Insurance
Consulting
Corporate/
Total
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
Operating income (loss)
$
4,365
$
1,770
$
(318
)
$
5,817
Operating margin
28.4
%
19.4
%
N/A
23.8
%
Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items:
Restructuring (a)
148
79
49
276
Changes in contingent consideration
9
6
-
15
McGriff acquisition and retention related costs
60
-
3
63
Acquisition and disposition related costs (b)
26
32
-
58
Disposal of businesses (c)
-
(55
)
-
(55
)
Other
(3
)
-
-
(3
)
Operating income adjustments
240
62
52
354
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
4,605
$
1,832
$
(266
)
$
6,171
Total identified intangible amortization expense
$
326
$
51
$
-
$
377
Adjusted operating margin
32.0
%
20.7
%
N/A
26.8
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Operating income (loss)
$
3,945
$
1,666
$
(329
)
$
5,282
Operating margin
28.0
%
19.1
%
N/A
23.2
%
Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items:
Restructuring (a)
177
62
62
301
Changes in contingent consideration
27
2
-
29
Acquisition and disposition related costs (b)
-
39
-
39
Disposal of businesses
-
17
-
17
JLT legacy legal charges (d)
-
(51
)
-
(51
)
Legal claims (e)
(58
)
-
-
(58
)
Other
2
1
1
4
Operating income adjustments
148
70
63
281
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
4,093
$
1,736
$
(266
)
$
5,563
Total identified intangible amortization expense
$
297
$
46
$
-
$
343
Adjusted operating margin
31.3
%
20.4
%
N/A
26.0
%
(a)
Costs primarily includes severance and lease exit charges for activities focused on workforce actions, rationalization of technology and functional resources, and reductions in real estate.
(b)
Primarily reflects exit costs for the disposition of the Mercer U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses and one-time acquisition related retention costs. Amounts in 2023 include integration costs related to the Westpac superannuation fund transaction.
(c)
Net gain on sale of the Mercer U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses and sale of a business in Oliver Wyman Group. These amounts are included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin.
(d)
Insurance and indemnity recoveries for a legacy JLT E&O matter relating to suitability of advice provided to individuals for defined benefit pension transfers in the U.K.
(e)
Reflects a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees. The amount is included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted income, net of tax is calculated as the Company's GAAP income from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of the operating income adjustments in the preceding tables and the additional items listed below. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the Company's adjusted income, net of tax, by the average number of shares outstanding-diluted for the relevant period. The following tables reconcile adjusted income, net of tax to GAAP income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported
$
801
$
765
Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax
13
9
Subtotal
$
788
$
1.59
$
756
$
1.52
Operating income adjustments
$
154
$
90
Investments adjustment
-
-
Pension settlement adjustment
1
-
Financing costs (a)
26
-
Income tax effect of adjustments (b)
(42
)
(8
)
139
0.28
82
0.16
Adjusted income, net of tax
$
927
$
1.87
$
838
$
1.68
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported
$
4,117
$
3,802
Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax
57
46
Subtotal
$
4,060
$
8.18
$
3,756
$
7.53
Operating income adjustments
$
354
$
281
Investments adjustment
(2
)
2
Pension settlement adjustment
3
-
Financing costs (a)
26
-
Income tax effect of adjustments (b)
(72
)
(53
)
309
0.62
230
0.46
Adjusted income, net of tax
$
4,369
$
8.80
$
3,986
$
7.99
|(a)
Primarily reflects amortization of bridge financing fees related to the acquisition of McGriff.
|(b)
For items with an income tax impact, the tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate based on the tax jurisdiction for each item.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Supplemental Information
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31
(Millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Consolidated
Compensation and benefits
$
3,630
$
3,268
$
13,996
$
13,099
Other operating expenses
1,295
1,183
4,645
4,355
Total expenses
$
4,925
$
4,451
$
18,641
$
17,454
Depreciation and amortization expense
$
93
$
100
$
369
$
370
Identified intangible amortization expense
108
86
377
343
Total
$
201
$
186
$
746
$
713
Risk and Insurance Services
Compensation and benefits
$
2,178
$
1,868
$
8,499
$
7,702
Other operating expenses
699
650
2,531
2,442
Total expenses
$
2,877
$
2,518
$
11,030
$
10,144
Depreciation and amortization expense
$
52
$
55
$
192
$
190
Identified intangible amortization expense
93
76
326
297
Total
$
145
$
131
$
518
$
487
Consulting
Compensation and benefits
$
1,421
$
1,362
$
5,358
$
5,249
Other operating expenses
554
495
2,005
1,794
Total expenses
$
1,975
$
1,857
$
7,363
$
7,043
Depreciation and amortization expense
$
26
$
28
$
114
$
106
Identified intangible amortization expense
15
10
51
46
Total
$
41
$
38
$
165
$
152
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions) (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,398
$
3,358
Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity
11,276
10,794
Net receivables
7,156
6,418
Other current assets
1,287
1,178
Total current assets
22,117
21,748
Goodwill and intangible assets
28,126
19,861
Fixed assets, net
859
882
Pension related assets
1,914
2,051
Right of use assets
1,498
1,541
Deferred tax assets
237
357
Other assets
1,730
1,590
TOTAL ASSETS
$
56,481
$
48,030
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
519
$
1,619
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,402
3,403
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
3,620
3,346
Current lease liabilities
325
312
Accrued income taxes
376
321
Fiduciary liabilities
11,276
10,794
Total current liabilities
19,518
19,795
Long-term debt
19,428
11,844
Pension, post-retirement and post-employment benefits
840
779
Long-term lease liabilities
1,590
1,661
Liabilities for errors and omissions
305
314
Other liabilities
1,265
1,267
Total equity
13,535
12,370
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
56,481
$
48,030
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions) (Unaudited)
For the Years Ended
2024
2023
Operating cash flows:
Net income before non-controlling interests
$
4,117
$
3,802
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
746
713
Non-cash lease expense
280
288
Share-based compensation expense
368
363
Dispositions, changes to contingent consideration and net gain on investments
(134
)
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
92
195
Provision for taxes, net of payments and refunds
123
105
Net receivables
(467
)
(467
)
Other changes to assets and liabilities
(162
)
(90
)
Contributions to pension and other benefit plans in excess of current year credit
(352
)
(335
)
Operating lease liabilities
(309
)
(316
)
Net cash provided by operations
4,302
4,258
Financing cash flows:
Purchase of treasury shares
(900
)
(1,150
)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
8,170
2,169
Repayments of debt
(1,617
)
(266
)
Payment of bridge loan commitment fees
(23
)
-
Net issuance of common stock from treasury shares
84
51
Net distributions from non-controlling interests and deferred/contingent consideration
(157
)
(370
)
Dividends paid
(1,513
)
(1,298
)
Change in fiduciary liabilities
411
(255
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
4,455
(1,119
)
Investing cash flows:
Capital expenditures
(316
)
(416
)
Net purchases of long-term investments and other
(107
)
(46
)
Sales of long-term investments
55
38
Dispositions
89
(17
)
Acquisitions, net of cash and cash held in a fiduciary capacity acquired
(8,542
)
(976
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(8,821
)
(1,417
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity
(414
)
328
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity
(478
)
2,050
Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at beginning of year
14,152
12,102
Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at end of year
$
13,674
$
14,152
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity to the Consolidated Balance Sheets
Balance at December 31,
2024
2023
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,398
$
3,358
Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity
11,276
10,794
Total cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity
$
13,674
$
14,152
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended December 31
(Millions) (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP revenue isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements and certain transaction-related items from the current period GAAP revenue. The non-GAAP revenue measure is presented on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. The Company isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements period over period, by translating the current period foreign currency GAAP revenue into U.S. Dollars based on the difference in the current and corresponding prior period exchange rates. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue and are consistently excluded from current and prior period GAAP revenues for comparability purposes. Percentage changes, referred to as non-GAAP underlying revenue, are calculated by dividing the period over period change in non-GAAP revenue by the prior period non-GAAP revenue.
The following table provides the reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:
2024
2023
Three Months Ended December 31,
GAAP
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
Risk and Insurance Services
Marsh
$
3,334
$
23
$
(220
)
$
3,137
$
2,896
$
(1
)
$
2,895
Guy Carpenter (a)
201
2
5
208
252
(58
)
194
Subtotal
3,535
25
(215
)
3,345
3,148
(59
)
3,089
Fiduciary Interest Income
112
-
(3
)
109
123
-
123
Total Risk and Insurance Services
3,647
25
(218
)
3,454
3,271
(59
)
3,212
Consulting
Mercer
1,487
7
(74
)
1,420
1,444
(90
)
1,354
Oliver Wyman Group (b)
954
(2
)
(41
)
911
856
(1
)
855
Total Consulting
2,441
5
(115
)
2,331
2,300
(91
)
2,209
Corporate Eliminations
(21
)
-
-
(21
)
(17
)
-
(17
)
Total Revenue
$
6,067
$
30
$
(333
)
$
5,764
$
5,554
$
(150
)
$
5,404
Revenue Details
The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:
2024
2023
Three Months Ended December 31,
GAAP
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
Marsh:
EMEA
$
846
$
-
$
4
$
850
$
780
$
(1
)
$
779
Asia Pacific
345
-
(12
)
333
315
-
315
Latin America
179
20
(3
)
196
173
-
173
Total International
1,370
20
(11
)
1,379
1,268
(1
)
1,267
U.S./Canada
1,964
3
(209
)
1,758
1,628
-
1,628
Total Marsh
$
3,334
$
23
$
(220
)
$
3,137
$
2,896
$
(1
)
$
2,895
Mercer:
Wealth
$
675
$
(2
)
$
(46
)
$
627
$
654
$
(52
)
$
602
Health
495
6
(16
)
485
502
(38
)
464
Career
317
3
(12
)
308
288
-
288
Total Mercer
$
1,487
$
7
$
(74
)
$
1,420
$
1,444
$
(90
)
$
1,354
|(a)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor of $58 million, excluding legal fees.
|(b)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a gain of $20 million from the sale of a business in Oliver Wyman Group.
|Note: Amounts in the tables above are rounded to whole numbers.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(Millions) (Unaudited)
The following table provides the reconciliation of GAAP revenue to Non-GAAP revenue:
2024
2023
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
GAAP
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
Risk and Insurance Services
Marsh
$
12,536
$
73
$
(391
)
$
12,218
$
11,378
$
(3
)
$
11,375
Guy Carpenter (a)
2,362
7
2
2,371
2,258
(70
)
2,188
Subtotal
14,898
80
(389
)
14,589
13,636
(73
)
13,563
Fiduciary Interest Income
497
1
(5
)
493
453
-
453
Total Risk and Insurance Services
15,395
81
(394
)
15,082
14,089
(73
)
14,016
Consulting
Mercer (b)
5,743
37
(151
)
5,629
5,587
(249
)
5,338
Oliver Wyman Group (c)
3,390
(5
)
(91
)
3,294
3,122
(2
)
3,120
Total Consulting
9,133
32
(242
)
8,923
8,709
(251
)
8,458
Corporate Eliminations
(70
)
-
-
(70
)
(62
)
-
(62
)
Total Revenue
$
24,458
$
113
$
(636
)
$
23,935
$
22,736
$
(324
)
$
22,412
|Revenue Details
The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:
2024
2023
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
GAAP
Currency
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Acquisitions/
Non-GAAP
Marsh:
EMEA
$
3,530
$
(10
)
$
1
$
3,521
$
3,262
$
(3
)
$
3,259
Asia Pacific
1,414
25
(66
)
1,373
1,295
-
1,295
Latin America
575
51
(13
)
613
559
-
559
Total International
5,519
66
(78
)
5,507
5,116
(3
)
5,113
U.S./Canada
7,017
7
(313
)
6,711
6,262
-
6,262
Total Marsh
$
12,536
$
73
$
(391
)
$
12,218
$
11,378
$
(3
)
$
11,375
Mercer:
Wealth (b)
$
2,584
$
-
$
(129
)
$
2,455
$
2,507
$
(146
)
$
2,361
Health (b)
2,100
20
(5
)
2,115
2,061
(103
)
1,958
Career
1,059
17
(17
)
1,059
1,019
-
1,019
Total Mercer
$
5,743
$
37
$
(151
)
$
5,629
$
5,587
$
(249
)
$
5,338
(a)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor of $58 million, excluding legal fees.
(b)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a net gain of $35 million from the sale of the U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses, that comprised of a $70 million gain in Wealth, offset by a $35 million loss in Health.
(c)
Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a gain of $20 million from the sale of a business in Oliver Wyman Group.
|Note: Amounts in the tables above are rounded to whole numbers.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months and Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Starting with the first quarter of 2025, the Company will change its methodology to report adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to exclude the impact of intangible amortization and other net benefit credits.
The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that enables investors to better compare the Company's performance across periods. Management also uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to decide how to allocate resources. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures include adjustments that reflect how management views its businesses, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
The following tables reconcile the adjusted income, net of tax and adjusted EPS for the full year and each quarter ended for 2024 and 2023, as previously reported, to the new reporting methodology, to provide comparability of results period over period:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Adjusted income, net of tax, as previously reported
$
1,438
$
2.89
$
1,194
$
2.41
$
810
$
1.63
$
927
$
1.87
$
4,369
$
8.80
Total identified intangible amortization expense
$
90
$
89
$
90
$
108
$
377
Other net benefit credits (a)
(68
)
(67
)
(68
)
(68
)
(271
)
Income tax effect of above adjustments (b)
(7
)
(6
)
(7
)
(12
)
(32
)
15
0.03
16
0.03
15
0.03
28
0.06
74
0.15
Adjusted income, excluding impact of above adjustments, net of tax
$
1,453
$
2.92
$
1,210
$
2.44
$
825
$
1.66
$
955
$
1.93
$
4,443
$
8.95
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Amount
Adjusted
Adjusted income, net of tax, as previously reported
$
1,266
$
2.53
$
1,100
$
2.20
$
782
$
1.57
$
838
$
1.68
$
3,986
$
7.99
Total identified intangible amortization expense
$
85
$
87
$
85
$
86
$
343
Other net benefit credits (a)
(58
)
(60
)
(62
)
(59
)
(239
)
Income tax effect of above adjustments (b)
(8
)
(8
)
(7
)
(8
)
(31
)
19
0.04
19
0.04
16
0.03
19
0.04
73
0.15
Adjusted income, excluding impact of above adjustments, net of tax
$
1,285
$
2.57
$
1,119
$
2.24
$
798
$
1.60
$
857
$
1.72
$
4,059
$
8.14
(a)
Other net benefit credits excludes pension settlement adjustments included in adjusted income, net of tax, as previously reported.
(b)
For items with an income tax impact, the tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate based on the tax jurisdiction for each item.
