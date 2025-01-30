WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $948.54 million, or $7.25 per share. This compares with $681.85 million, or $5.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $853.23 million or $6.53 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $4.742 billion from $4.820 billion last year.Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $948.54 Mln. vs. $681.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.25 vs. $5.23 last year. -Revenue: $4.742 Bln vs. $4.820 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $26.40 to $27.00Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX