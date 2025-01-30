GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Adds Proven Lifestyle, Multicultural Marketing, Gaming and Entertainment Executives

New Hires to Support Revenue Growth of GameSquare's Multi-Million Dollar Experiences Division



GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next-generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced several key additions to its management team to support its long-term growth strategies. Matt Mayer has been appointed EVP, Brand Marketing, Jonathan Murnane has been appointed EVP, Gaming & Entertainment, Malia Jennings appointed as Director, Brand Marketing and Briana Kornegay appointed as Director, Brand Experience. Today's announcement reflects GameSquare's commitment to expanding its leadership structure, driving its focus on developing lifestyle, multicultural marketing, gaming, and entertainment growth opportunities. These capabilities support the Company's significant sales expansion, which has seen revenue grow from $11 million in 2021 to over $100 million currently.

"Matt, Malia, Briana, and Jonathan are proven leaders that have built strong books of business at fast-paced, high-growth, and dynamic organizations," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare. "Their longstanding relationships with Fortune 500 lifestyle, gaming, multicultural marketing, and entertainment companies will add immediate value to GameSquare. Our ability to attract best-in-class talent is a direct result of the platform we have built and the solutions we have created to help global brands and game publishers connect with large, hard-to-reach audiences. I look forward to Matt, Jonathan, Malia, and Briana's contributions."

Mr. Kenna continued: "This new team will join our experiences division, which we established in the first quarter of 2024 to help global brands drive engagement through immersive experiences, owned and talent-led event IP, and strategic sponsorship initiatives. GameSquare's experiences business was a multi-million dollar revenue division in 2024 and experienced a 150% increase in revenue from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024. We expect annual revenue from our experiences business to increase year-over-year by 5x in 2025 as a result of existing and new partners and achieve a 30+% gross margin. With the addition of Matt, Jonathan, Malia and Briana we believe we are well on our way to achieving these results as more of our brand partners look for new, innovative ways to drive customer engagement."

Matt Mayer appointed EVP, Brand Experience

Matt brings over two decades of marketing experience to GameSquare and recently served as EVP, Strategic Marketing at NCompass International, a full-service experiential marketing agency, where he developed longstanding relationships through strategic and valuable counsel with Fortune 500 brands including Amazon, Toyota, and General Mills. At NCompass Matt developed a dedicated multicultural marketing division, elevating client outreach and engagement to Hispanic, Black, Asian American, and LGBTQIA+ audiences. His award winning expertise will be a true asset to GameSquare and its partners moving forward.



Malia Jennings appointed Director, Brand Marketing

Malia brings 15+ years of multicultural marketing expertise to GameSquare. Fresh off the heels of serving as the Director of Multicultural Marketing at NCompass International, Malia's unique approach of centering consumer culture to develop consumer loyalty, has been on target for Fortune 500 brands such as Toyota, McDonald's and Comcast, for Black, Hispanic and Asian audiences. The result of this strategic aim being the win of brand fans from event partnerships including HBCUs, national music festivals, global sporting properties and more. A self-proclaimed cultural anthropologist, Malia uses her passion for studying people, and servicing their needs, to curate meaningful experiences which benefit communities and corporations alike.



Briana Kornegay appointed Director, Brand Experience

Briana brings 14+ years of multicultural marketing magic to GameSquare. Fresh from her role as the Director of Multicultural Engagement at NCompass International, Briana has mastered the performance of experiential marketing, both live event and digital production, developing uniquely fantastical experiences. The result being Briana's collaboration with Fortune 500 brands such as Toyota, General Mills, Best Buy, with event partners including HBCUs, national music festivals, global sporting properties and more. Known for her community-rooted approach, Briana excels in fostering brand growth through meaningful community engagement, creating culturally resonant brand experiences that connect with diverse audiences.

Jonathan Murnane appointed EVP, Gaming & Entertainment

Jonathan has worked in the gaming and entertainment industry for over twenty years. He launched and developed the Global Experiential Marketing group at Activision. There he led and oversaw such programs as E3 and Comic Con and the massive award-winning Call of Duty: XP across a number of brands including Call of Duty, Skylanders, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Guitar Hero. After Activision, he was COO at IHEARTCOMIX, overseeing production for clients such as Marvel, Disney, Peacock, and Universal Pictures. Most recently he headed up Gaming and Entertainment at NCompass International developing programs for Activision, Riot, Ubisoft, Netflix and others.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

