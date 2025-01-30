VueReal Secures Access to USD $40.5 Million Investment to Scale Production and Expand Its Global Ecosystem

Funding to Accelerate Innovation in MicroLED Technology and Drive Growth Across Emerging Lighting and Display Markets

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, today announced it has secured access to USD $40.5 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Export Development Canada (EDC) and included participation from existing VueReal investors, including Cycle Capital, BDC Capital's Cleantech Practice, and TDK Ventures. This significant investment will enable VueReal to scale its production capabilities and enhance its ecosystem to support partners in achieving their goals of integrating microLEDs in commercial production.

The funding positions VueReal to bring transformative microLED and other micro semiconductor solutions to market at scale. With its award-winning Microsolid Printing technology, VueReal has redefined the industry standard, creating a clear path for cost-effective, high-volume microLED production while addressing the critical transfer challenge and enabling unprecedented efficiency, scalability, performance, and affordability. This technology is set to transform industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

"VueReal has always been committed to delivering and scaling its breakthrough MicroSolid Printing platform to redefine the display and sensing landscape. This latest funding round is a testament to our partners' confidence in our technology and vision," said Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal. "This new capital infusion will enable us to scale the mass production of microLED lighting and displays while empowering our partners to enhance their production capabilities. By expanding the ecosystem, we aim to ensure the seamless integration of Microsolid Printing technology into production lines worldwide."

"As a lead investor, EDC recognizes VueReal as a pioneer shaping the future of the global microLED market," said Lissa Bjerkelund, Vice-President, Investments and Mid-Market Lending at EDC. "VueReal's cutting-edge technology and commitment to establishing a world-class production platform are pivotal in unlocking the vast potential of microLED and other micro semiconductor innovations across industries. EDC is pleased to support VueReal's global ambitions and help the company realize its bold vision for the future."

"VueReal is transforming the lighting and display industry and creating a scalable, sustainable pathway for advanced manufacturing," said Andrée-Lise Méthot, Founder & Managing Partner of Cycle Capital. "We value VueReal's ability to drive innovation and commercialize the technology through innovative business plans. We're excited to be part of this journey and look forward to seeing the impact of their technology on a global scale."

This funding milestone follows several recent breakthroughs for VueReal, including its partnership with microLED suppliers and foundries for cartridge scale-up production and significant patent portfolio growth. VueReal continues solidifying its position as a global leader in microLED and micro semiconductor innovation, driving the industry forward with its commitment to sustainability, performance, and scalability.

VueReal is revolutionizing the microLED and sensing industries through its proprietary Microsolid Printing technology, which enables high-efficiency, scalable production of advanced microLED displays and other micro semiconductor devices. By delivering innovative display, sensor, and micro device solutions for various applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial markets, VueReal aims to enable new applications and experiences across industries.

