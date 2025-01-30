Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 30 January 2025

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 29 January 2025, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,854.36p

Including income: 4,910.41p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


