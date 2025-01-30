Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 29 January 2025 was 181.26p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
30 January 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire