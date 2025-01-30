Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
PR Newswire
30.01.2025 14:54 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 29 January 2025 was 361.15p (ex-income) 362.87p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

30 January 2025


