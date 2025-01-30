Level AI Featured as a Pioneer on the CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics Showcasing Capability in Customer Contact and CX Technology

Level AI proudly announces its placement on CMP Research Prism, an elite technology assessment framework developed by CMP Research , a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP) for customer analytics. This respected framework highlights Level AI as a Pioneer provider for customer contact and customer experience (CX) professionals aiming to optimize their technology investments with confidence through customer analytics.

The CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics evaluated fifteen solution providers, including Level AI, and segmented them into five categories: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging using analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria.

Ashish Nagar, CEO and Founder of Level AI, stated, "We're honored to be recognized as a Pioneer in CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics. This validates our mission to empower contact centers with real-time, AI-driven insights. Our recent launch of iCSAT (Inferred Customer Satisfaction) underscores our commitment to innovation, automatically gauging customer satisfaction from every interaction. At Level AI, we're not just transforming experiences; we're revolutionizing how businesses understand and respond to customer needs in real-time, driving both satisfaction and efficiency."

Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, adds, "With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like Level AI to equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments."

CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Upcoming technology assessments include chatbot/virtual agents, conversational IVR, infrastructure for customer portals, and quality assurance/quality management.



For a full summary, download the CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics whitepaper.

About CMP Research TM, a division of Customer Management Practice

CMP Research TM helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact Week, CMP's Research Board, and client community. CMP Research TM sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com .

About Level AI:

Level AI is a leading provider of advanced AI applications for contact centers. Our mission is to help businesses build better customer relationships and drive efficiency, productivity, scale, and excellence in sales and customer service. To learn more, please visit thelevel.ai .

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/

