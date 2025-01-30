BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 31 December 2024 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested



One Month Three Months Six Months One Year Three Years Five Years Net asset value -5.4 3.0 1.5 8.2 15.8 42.5 Share price -5.2 3.6 3.0 9.0 10.6 29.3 Russell 1000 Value Index -5.5 5.0 8.3 16.4 27.5 60.4 Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)* -5.5 4.9 8.1 16.0 26.2 57.7

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 216.13p Net asset value - cum income: 216.42p Share price: 199.00p Discount to cum income NAV: 8.1% Net yield1: 4.0% Total assets including current year revenue: £151.8m Net gearing: 0.1% Ordinary shares in issue2: 70,145,325 Ongoing charges3: 1.03%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 14 March 2024, 29 May 2024, 1 August 2024 and 13 November 2024 for the year ended 31 October 2024, based on the share price as at close of business on 31 December 2024.

² Excluding 30,215,980 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2023.

Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Information Technology 16.9 Health Care 16.3 Financials 14.8 Consumer Discretionary 12.4 Communication Services 8.9 Industrials 7.3 Materials 6.8 Energy 6.1 Utilities 5.0 Consumer Staples 3.8 Real Estate 1.8 Net Current Liabilities -0.1 ----- 100.0 ===== Country Analysis Total Assets (%) United States 90.1 United Kingdom 4.7 France 2.7 South Korea 1.7 Canada 0.9 Net Current Liabilities -0.1 ----- 100.0 =====

Top 10 Holdings Country % Total Assets Citigroup United States 3.9 Cardinal Health United States 3.3 Wells Fargo United States 2.9 Sanofi France 2.7 Amazon.Com United States 2.7 Willis Towers Watson United States 2.6 Electronic Arts Inc United States 2.6 First Citizens BancShares United States 2.6 Microsoft United States 2.6 Labcorp Holdings United States 2.6

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 November 2024, the Company's NAV decreased by 5.4% and the share price by 5.2% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -5.5% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer discretionary, with investment decisions in household durables boosting relative performance. Relative performance was also boosted by security selection in industrials, specifically selection decisions in building products. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in energy and an overweight position in consumer staples.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, most notably selection decisions in health care equipment and supplies. Selection decisions in communication services also detracted from relative performance, with an investment decision in entertainment dragging on relative performance. Other modest detractors at the sector level included selection decisions in information technology and real estate.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's largest purchases were Aptiv and Verizon Communications. The Company exited its positions in American International Group and Aptiv.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, financials and real estate sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

30 January 2025

