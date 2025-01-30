The BSV Association Appoints Ásgeir Óskarsson as New Managing Director

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Ásgeir Óskarsson as Managing Director (MD).

Ásgeir is an accomplished leader with an international background and over a decade of experience spanning project management, business analysis, and executive leadership in the financial services, insurance, and blockchain sectors. As the new MD of the BSV Association, Ásgeir brings visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and a collaborative approach to driving organizational growth and innovation.

With an academic background in both engineering and education, Ásgeir combines technical expertise with a global perspective and has worked in several European territories. His career has included leadership roles at UBS and CSS and several start-ups as well as a public speaker and educator. He previously held a pivotal position as the Stewardship and Public Policy Director at the BSV Association, where he was instrumental in advancing the BSV protocol, establishing standards to ensure internal alignment, and representing public policy in the EU.

Ásgeir said: "I am privileged to take on the role of Managing Director at the BSV Association. During the year I have been working within BSVA I been involved in a broad range of projects such as stewardship, standards, education and the development of the Teranode software. I have been impressed by the energy and experience in the team and excited by the vast possibilities and opportunity of BSV blockchain. I am looking forward to building on the organisation's strong foundations, driving innovation, and fostering global collaboration to advance the BSV ecosystem and the Association."

Ásgeir attended the World Economic Forum in Davos last week joining several events and was part of an expert panel speaking on accelerating the energy transition. During the discussion he highlighted the importance of technologies like blockchain, AI and IoT in driving scalability, efficiency and energy conservation, and blockchain's role in fostering transparency and trust.

The Association also confirmed that Siggi Óskarsson will become BSVA's Chief Technology Officer. Siggi is a seasoned technology leader with almost 30 years' experience in software development, system architecture and blockchain innovation. In the past year he has successfully further developed the Teranode software, setting the foundation for the success of BSV going forward. As CTO, he will oversee the entire BSV technology stack, including Teranode, overlays and libraries.

About BSV Association:

The BSV Association is a global non-profit organisation based in Switzerland. It is focused on enhancing the adoption and development of the BSV blockchain. The BSV Association oversees the creation of tech standards and helps governments, businesses, developers, and users learn how to build a worldwide blockchain ecosystem.

