Apexon Recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Generative AI Services Report and Advanced Analytics and AI Services Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SUNDERLAND, England, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens Generative AI (GenAI) Services and Advanced Analytics and AI Services reports. ISG evaluated over 75 service providers in this assessment, recognizing Apexon's expertise in delivering AI-powered solutions, driving innovation and engineering intelligence into platform development, to build intelligent enterprises.

Generative AI Services Report

ISG positioned Apexon as a Leader in the Strategy & Consulting Services and Development & Deployment Services quadrants.

Apexon's strengths highlighted in the report include:

Providing strategic advisory to ensure scalable Generative AI adoption with minimal disruption.

Accelerating AI deployment with tailored pilots and cloud-native integrations for frictionless deployments.

Delivering rapid ROI with a speed-to-value approach and measurable outcomes.

Leveraging partnerships and advanced accelerators to create scalable, high-performance applications.

Empowering enterprises to unlock measurable value rapidly with tailored GenAI solutions, focusing on realistic ROI, robust governance, and continuous innovation to confidently scale AI initiatives while driving impactful business outcomes.

Apexon's innovative Genysys platform, customized offerings, and strong partnerships ensure seamless deployment and continuous optimization, enabling businesses to drive operational efficiency and explore new growth opportunities.

Advanced Analytics and AI Services Report

ISG positioned Apexon as a Leader in the quadrants for Data Science and AI Services, Data Modernization Services, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services, recognizing the company's strengths in:

Empowering organizations with real-time insights, compliance-driven AI solutions, and predictive analytics through customizable frameworks.

Enabling seamless data management, enhanced governance, and AI-driven transformation for organizations to stay ahead of the curve.

Delivering real-time insights with intuitive, user-centric dashboards and storytelling techniques that transform data into actionable business outcomes.

Integrating deep industry knowledge with AI-driven solutions and proprietary frameworks to address complex data challenges and deliver impactful business outcomes.

Combining advanced visualizations, user-centric design, interactive reporting, and industry-specific expertise to help organizations drive meaningful business outcomes through data solutions.

"Our leadership positions in key data and AI-focused ISG reports reaffirm our role as a trusted partner in engineering intelligent enterprises," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "This recognition validates our strategic investments in transformative platforms, unlocking the full potential of Generative AI to drive tailored content, enhance operational efficiency, and foster deeper engagement. We are equally proud that our expertise in seamless data management, robust governance, and AI-driven transformation has been highlighted as a strength."

"Apexon defines itself as a thought leader in the generative AI space, integrating innovation, industry insight, and scalable solutions into its offerings," said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Principal Analyst, ISG. "Through platforms like Genysys and strong collaborations with leading technology providers, they are pioneering new pathways for organizations to harness data as a strategic asset. This forward-focused approach underscores their role in driving the next wave of AI-driven transformation."

For more information on Apexon's recognition and its Leader positions, read the full ISG Provider Lens reports:

Generative AI Services

Advanced Analytics and AI Services

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Apexon

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and engineering intelligent enterprises. For over two decades, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Data Services, and Digital Engineering and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

