SEIF S.p.A.: SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: Approved the calendar of corporate events for 2025

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: Approved the calendar of corporate events for 2025

Rome, January 30, 2025 - The Board of Directors of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF" and jointly with LOFT, as defined below, "Group") media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, hereby discloses, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuer Regulation, the schedule of corporate events for the fiscal year 2024.

Timing Event description 31.03.2025 Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 29.04.2025 Shareholders' Meeting (1st call) to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and acknowledge the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 30.09.2025 Board of Directors to approve the voluntarily audited consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025

SEIF will promptly communicate to the market any changes to the above dates.

The schedule of corporate events is available on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations/Financial Calendar section.

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, president and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news site ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly MillenniuM, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Travaglio. Recently SEIF has embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more an all-round media content provider, kicking off a strategy of developing its products in a digital and data-driven key and TV production with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

For further information::

Press

Community

Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552

mail: marco@community.it

Euronext Growth Advisor

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milano

tel. +39 02 96846864

mail: info@integraesim.it

SEIF - Investor relations

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

tel. 06 32818514

