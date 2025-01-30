Kaufman & Broad SA: 2024 Annual results -2

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 2024 Annual results

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: 2024 Annual results 30-Jan-2025 / 18:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- S Press release Press release Paris, 30 January 2025 2024 ANNUAL RESULTS -- Results in line with the guidance announced at the beginning of the financial year 2024 -- Very solid financial structure: Positive net cash(a ) of EUR397.6M -- Proposed dividend for 2024 of EUR2.20 per share -- Expected operating margin rate up in 2025 Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its 2024 results (from December 1st 2023 to 30 November 2024). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, notably said: -- Main elements of commercial activity 'Kaufman & Broad's 2024 results are in line with the guidance announced earlier in the fiscal year. They demonstrate the strength of its business model and its ability to generate cash. ? Total reservations: EUR 1,205.7 M In fiscal 2024 as a whole, Kaufman & Broad's home reservations in value terms increased incl. VAT by 7.8%. The increase was 4.0% in volume terms, compared with an estimated 17% decline over the same period (d) across the entire housing market. Of which housing: EUR1163.3M incl. VAT for 5,543 units Of which Commercial property: The reservations continued to be supported by buyer occupants, whose share grew by 6 EUR41.8M incl. VAT points year on year in volume bookings and by 7 points in value bookings. This trend thus confirms the priority given for several years by Kaufman & Broad to housings that prioritise, in addition to quality, the careful consideration of their purchasing power. ? Housing take-up rate: 3.0 months (b) The end of the Pinel system has only a limited impact on the level of reservations in 2024, which represented only 7% of the reservations in volume and value. -- Key financial data Kaufman & Broad's program take-up rat of 3.0 months is still well below the estimated market take-up rate of over 21 months(e). ? Revenue: EUR1076.8M Including housing: EUR908.0M The continuation of the high pace of our sales demonstrates the adaptation of our supply to a demand that remains strong. However, the market is entering a phase of housing shortage fueled mainly by the decline in the allocation of building permits. ? Gross margin: EUR208.0M ? ROC (EBIT): Concerning the commercial real estate, the Austerlitz project (A7/A8) continues EUR80.8M according to the announced schedule. In addition, the building permit for the latest ? EBIT margin (c) generation 30,300 sq. m of Commercial property campus currently underdevloppement in : 7.5% Marseille has been purged. Finally, a logistics platform of approximately 13,000 sq. m ? EBIT: 45,0 EURM was sold in VEFA in Beaucaire city. ? Net cash (a): EUR 397.6 M The group has an activity aligned with its objectives and public commitment SBTi 2030 in terms of reducing carbon emissions (generalization of low carbon energy systems and 1,600 wood housing in the process of authorization or construction). -- Key growth indicators Considering the year as a whole, gross margin and trading operating margin rates were in line with expectations. They confirm the choice made in 2018 to focus on economic ? Total backlog: EUR performance rather than market share. 2,497.0 M excl. VAT Of which housing: EUR1987.8Mexcl. Kaufman & Broad's financial structure remains extremely strong. At the end of November VAT 2024, gross cash amounted to 502.9 million euros. The net cash(a) amounts to 397.6 million euros, about half of which will be used for the completion of the Austerlitz ? Land portfolio Project scheduled to be delivered in 2027. In addition, Kaufman & Broad has 200 million Housing: 30,272 units euros of unused RCF line to date.

The group is thus in position to take full advantage of the recovery in a healthy market.

The rating agency Fitch Ratings confirmed at the end of August the 'BBB-' Investment Grade rating with stable outlook of Kaufman & Broad SA. This rating has been constant since 2022. Fitch Ratings' confirmation of this rating highlights the strength of the group's financial structure.

For the full year 2025, the group's revenue is expected to increase by approximately 5%. The recurring operating income ratio is expected to be between 7.5% and 8.0%. The Group is expected to remain in a positive net cash position (a) after taking into account the payment of a dividend of EUR43.6M for fiscal year 2024, i.e. EUR2.20 per share, subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6, 2025. '

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing Segment

In 2024, housing reservations in value amounted to 1163.3 million euros (including VAT), compared to 1079.4 million euros over the same period in 2023, an increase of 7.8%. In terms of volume, they stood at 5,543 housing units in 2024, up 4.0% from 5,332 in 2023.

The program take-up period was 3.0 months on November 30, 2024 (over twelve months), down nearly 2 months compared to the same period in 2023 (4.8 months).

The commercial offering, with 97 per cent of units located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 1,384 units on 30 November 2024 (2,114 units at the end of November 2023).

Customer Breakdown

Orders in value (including VAT) for first time buyers accounted for 17% of sales, compared to 11% over the same period in 2023. First time buyers accounted for 6% of sales in 2024, compared with 4% in 2023.

Orders made to investors accounted for 13% of sales (of which 7% for Pinel alone), compared with 13% at the end of November 2023 (of which 4% for Pinel alone). Block sales accounted for 65% of orders in value (including VAT), compared with 72% over the same period in 2023.

-- Commercial Property

As of 30 November 2024, the commercial division recorded net bookings of 41.8 million euros (including VAT) compared to 33.7 million euros (including VAT) for the same period in 2023.

Kaufman & Broad currently has 58,800 sq. m of office space and approximately 122,100 sq. m of logistics platform on the market. The group has 18,200 sq. m of office space and approximately 61,800 sq. m of logistics platform under study. In addition, 123,800 sq. m of office space and nearly 13,000 sq. m of logistics are currently under construction. Finally, the company has nearly 13,500 sq. m. of office space to be completed in DPM (delegated project management) to be signed.

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

As of 30 November 2024, Housing Backlog stood at 1,987.8 million euros (excluding of VAT) compared to 2,053.4 million euros (excluding of VAT) for the same period in 2023 and represented 26.3 months of activity compared to 25.7 months of activity at the end of November 2023. On November 30, 2024, Kaufman & Broad had 114 housing programs under marketing, representing 1,384 housing units (131 programs and 2,114 housing units as at the end of November 2023).

The Land portfolio housing represents 30,272 units and is down 11.1% compared to the end of November 2023 (34,069 units). At the end of November 2024, it represented over 5 years of commercial activity.

In addition, 89% of the housing portfolio is located in tense areas, representing 26,935 housing units as of 30 November 2024.

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the group plans to launch 19 new programs for 1,091 units, of which 8 in the Paris region representing 549 units and 11 in the Regions representing 542 units.

As of November 30, 2024, the Commercial property Backlog amounted to 509.2 million euros to be excluding VAT compared with EUR 622.6 million excluding VAT for the same period in 2023.

-- Financial performance

-- Activity

Total revenue amounted to 1076.8 million euros (excluding VAT), compared to 1409.1 million euros in the same period in 2023.

Housing revenue amounted to 908.0 million euros (excluding VAT), compared to 957.8 million euros (excluding VAT) in 2023. It represents 84.3% of the group's revenue.

Revenue from the Apartments business was 830.1 million euros (excluding VAT) (vs. 883.0 million euros (excluding VAT) at the end of November 2023). Revenue for the Commercial property division was 151.6 million euros (excluding VAT), compared to 437.5 million euros (excluding VAT) over the same period in 2023. Other activities generated revenues of 17.2 million euros (exclusive of tax) (including 8.3 million euros in revenue from the operation of student residences) compared to 13.8 million euros (excluding VAT) (including 7.4 million euros in revenue from the operation of student residences).

-- Profitability data

On November 30, 2024, gross profit amounted to 208.0 million euros, compared with 257.2 million euros in the same period in 2023. The gross margin was 19.3% compared to 18.3% in the same period of 2023.

Current operating expenses amounted to 127.3 million euros (11.8% of sales), compared to 147.9 million euros in the same period in 2023 (10.5% of sales). Current operating income amounted to 80.8 million euros, compared to 109.3 million euros in 2023. Current operating income stood at 7.5%, compared with 7.8% in 2023.

Operating profit amounted to 84.2 million euros, compared to 109.3 million euros in 2023.

At the end of November 2024, consolidated net income amounted to 57.8 million euros compared with the same period in 2023 when it amounted to 76.5 million euros. Non-controlling interests amounted to 12.8 million euros in 2024, compared with 16.3 million euros in 2023.

Attributable Net income was 45.0 million euros, compared with 60.2 million euros in 2023.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

The positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) on 30 November 2024 was 397.6 million euros, compared with a positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) of 180.5 million euros at the end of November 2023. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 502.9 million euros at 30 November 2024, compared with 350.0 million euros on November 30, 2023.

On 10 July, Kaufman & Broad set up a new 200 million euros syndicated loan agreement. With an initial maturity of 5 years, this loan replaces the 250 million euros 'RCF 2019' syndicated loan agreement maturing in January 2025. The implementation of this corporate line will allow the company to extend the maturity of its resources, while giving it flexibility of use according to needs and opportunities, in addition to its available cash.

Working capital requirements amounted to 289.2 million euros at 30 November 2024, or -26.9% of sales, compared with 80.8 million euros at 30 November 2023 or -5.7% of sales.

Finally, the rating agency Fitch Ratings confirmed last August the 'Investment Grade' - 'BBB-' rating with stable outlook of Kaufman & Broad S.A. This rating has been constant since 2022. For Fitch Ratings, the confirmation of the rating reflects Kaufman & Broad's solid business and financial profile, which proves resilient during periods of weak demand. Fitch also points out that Kaufman & Broad continues to maintain a positive net cash position, which comfortably covers all future debt maturities.

-- Dividend

The Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad SA will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting of 6 May 2025 the payment of a dividend of EUR2.20 per share.

-- Outlook 2025

For the full year 2025, Group revenue is expected to increase by around 5%. The recurring operating income ratio is expected to be between 7.5% and 8.0%. The Group is expected to remain in a positive net cash position(a ) after taking into account the payment of a dividend of EUR43.1M for 2024, i.e. EUR2.20 per share, subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6, 2025.

(a) excluding IFRS 16 and Put Neoresid debt

Glossary

Backlog or (order book ): it covers, for Sales in the Future Completion Status (VEFA), undelivered reserved units for which the notarially signed deed of sale has not yet been signed and undelivered reserved units for which the notarially signed deed of sale has been signed up to the portion not yet taken into revenue (on a 30% advanced program, 30% of the revenue of a housing for which the notarially signed deed of sale has been recorded as revenue, 70% are included in the backlog). The backlog is a summary at a given point in time that makes it possible to estimate the revenue still to be recognised in the coming months and thus support the Group's forecasts - it being specified that there is an uncertain portion of the transformation of the backlog into revenue, particularly for bookings not yet recorded.

Leases in future state of completion (BEFA): Leases in future state of completion consists for a user to rent a building even before its construction or its restructuring.

Working Capital Requirement (WCR): This arises from cash flow mismatches: disbursements and receipts corresponding to operating expenses and revenues required for the design, production and marketing of real estate programs. The resulting simplified expression for WCR is as follows: these are current assets (inventory + trade receivables + other operating receivables + advances received + prepaid income) less current liabilities (trade payables + tax and social security payables + other operating liabilities + prepaid expenses). The size of the WCR will depend in particular on the length of the operating cycle, the size and duration of storage of work-in-progress, the number of projects launched and the payment terms granted by suppliers or the profile of payment schedules granted to customers.

Free cash flow: free cash flow is equal to cash flow from operations after changes in working capital and tax paid less net capital expenditure for the year.

Operating cash flow or cash flow from operating activities is equal to cash flow from operating activities after working capital and tax paid.

Cash flow: Cash flow from operations after cost of debt and tax is equal to consolidated net income adjusted for the share of income from associates, joint ventures and operations in the process of disposal and calculated income and expenses.

Financial resources: corresponds to cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn credit lines at date

CDP: (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project): Measuring the environmental impact of companies.

Take-up rate: the run off period for inventories is the number of months required for available homes to be sold if sales continued at the same pace as in previous months, being the outstanding housing (available offer) per quarter divided by the reservations per quarter elapsed themselves divided by the number of quarters of the period of reservations considered.

Dividend The dividend is the portion of the Company's net annual profit distributed to shareholders. Its amount, proposed by the Board of Directors, is submitted to the shareholders for approval at the General Meeting. It is payable within a maximum of 9 months after the end of the financial year.

EBIT: The EBIT corresponds to the operating income for the period, calculated at the gross margin deducted by operating costs for the current period.

Gross financial debt or financial debt: The gross financial debt is composed of long-term and short-term financial liabilities, hedging financial instruments relating to liabilities composing the gross financial debt, and interest accrued on line items in the balance sheet which constitute the gross financial debt.

