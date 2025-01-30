SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $5.119 billion, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $4.890 billion, or $2.39 per share, last year.Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.463 billion or $2.75 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $9.510 billion from $8.634 billion last year.Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $5.119 Bln. vs. $4.890 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $9.510 Bln vs. $8.634 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX