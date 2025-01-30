WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $344.6 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $208.6 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $358.3 million or $2.43 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.282 billion from $1.162 billion last year.Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $344.6 Mln. vs. $208.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.34 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.282 Bln vs. $1.162 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX