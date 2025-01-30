MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $824.53 million, or $6.16 per share. This compares with $582.53 million, or $4.28 per share, last year.Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.098 billion or $8.20 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $3.076 billion from $2.486 billion last year.KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $824.53 Mln. vs. $582.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.16 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $3.076 Bln vs. $2.486 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $7.45 - $8.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.85 - $3.15 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX