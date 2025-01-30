CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $36.330 billion, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $33.916 billion, or $2.18 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $124.300 billion from $119.575 billion last year.Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $36.330 Bln. vs. $33.916 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $124.300 Bln vs. $119.575 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX