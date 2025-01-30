WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG):Earnings: $258.2 million in Q4 vs. -$39.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.12 in Q4 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $491.2 million or $2.13 per share for the period.Revenue: $2.716 billion in Q4 vs. $2.431 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX