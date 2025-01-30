WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $848 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $766 million, or $2.51 per share, last year.Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $865 million or $2.94 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $6.879 billion from $6.400 billion last year.Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $848 Mln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue: $6.879 Bln vs. $6.400 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX