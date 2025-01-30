SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):Earnings: -$126 million in Q4 vs. $2.669 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $14.260 billion in Q4 vs. $15.406 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: breakeven per share Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.7-$12.7 blnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX