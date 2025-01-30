WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.179 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $439 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $0.70 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $7.364 billion from $6.835 billion last year.Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.179 Bln. vs. $439 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $7.364 Bln vs. $6.835 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX