WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $2 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $375 million or $1.61 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $3.729 billion from $3.912 billion last year.PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $3.729 Bln vs. $3.912 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX