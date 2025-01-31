Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Reports on Legal Notice Pertaining to the 2022 Sinkhole at the Alcaparrosa Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Minera Ojos del Salado, a subsidiary of Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") has received a notice from the Superintendencia del Medio Ambiente ("SMA") following its investigative proceedings involving the sinkhole that occurred at the Alcaparrosa mine in 2022. The notice levies a fine of $3.3 million and orders the continued closure of the Alcaparrosa mine, based on four violations investigated.

Mining operations at Alcaparrosa have been suspended since the incident occurred in 2022. At the time, Mineral Reserve estimates for the Alcaparrosa mine were removed from the Company's reserve statement and have not been included in any future production estimates. The Company's Candelaria operation is unaffected and generated record production in the second half of 2024. The Candelaria mine is forecast to produce 140,000 tonnes to 150,000 tonnes of copper in 2025.

The Company has collaborated with investigative proceedings initiated by the national environmental regulator (SMA), including providing monitoring technology, studies and experts to guide the process. The Company will review the notification and determine the next steps relating to the charges that it allegedly breached its environmental permit at its Minera Ojos del Salado operation which owns the Alcaparrosa mine.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel. In December 2024 the Company announced the sale of their European assets to Boliden, the transaction is expected to close in mid-2025 subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on January 30, 2025 at 19:00 Eastern Time.

