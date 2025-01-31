TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.That was beneath expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from November.The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.25, in line with forecasts and unchanged from the previous month.The participation rate came in at 63.4 percent, shy of expectations for 63.5 percent - which would have been unchanged from the November reading.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX