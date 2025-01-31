TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was beneath expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from November.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.25, in line with forecasts and unchanged from the previous month.
The participation rate came in at 63.4 percent, shy of expectations for 63.5 percent - which would have been unchanged from the November reading.
