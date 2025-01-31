Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sunrise reminds of upcoming end of free ADS cancellation period



31-Jan-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

In the context of the spin-off of Sunrise in November 2024, Sunrise shares were initially distributed in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Since the completion of the spin-off, Sunrise ADS holders have been and continue to be entitled to cancel the Sunrise ADSs and demand delivery of the underlying Sunrise shares and deposit such shares with a bank, broker or other nominee capable of holding and trading the Sunrise shares on SIX Swiss Exchange. The three-month period during which holders of Sunrise ADSs who cancel their Sunrise ADSs and demand delivery of the underlying Sunrise shares do not have to pay cancellation fees of up to $0.05 per Sunrise ADS will expire on 11 February 2025[1]. As of 28 January 2025, c. 67% of the Class A ADS and c. 98% of the Class B ADS have been cancelled[2] with the remaining outstanding ADSs representing c. 31% of Sunrise's share capital as of the spin-off. For further information, please refer to the Sunrise Investor Relations page . [1] Holders of Sunrise ADSs will be responsible for paying any taxes or other expenses in connection with such cancellation before or after 11 February 2025. [2] Net of ADS issuances, both across the restricted and unrestricted programs. Ad hoc announcement "Sunrise reminds of upcoming end of free ADS cancellation period" (pdf) Sunrise Investor Relations

