Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 30 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            315.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            306.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.0694p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,862,422 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,184,028.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.0694

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
635                312.50      08:24:23          00073372660TRLO0      XLON 
250                312.50      08:24:23          00073372659TRLO0      XLON 
1031               313.50      08:26:24          00073372728TRLO0      XLON 
624                312.50      08:26:24          00073372730TRLO0      XLON 
262                312.50      08:26:24          00073372729TRLO0      XLON 
1026               315.00      09:14:10          00073375150TRLO0      XLON 
923                315.00      09:14:10          00073375149TRLO0      XLON 
854                315.00      09:14:10          00073375148TRLO0      XLON 
1015               315.00      09:14:10          00073375147TRLO0      XLON 
88                315.00      09:14:10          00073375153TRLO0      XLON 
298                315.00      09:14:10          00073375152TRLO0      XLON 
635                315.00      09:14:10          00073375151TRLO0      XLON 
1029               314.75      09:31:19          00073376465TRLO0      XLON 
1011               313.50      09:36:50          00073376653TRLO0      XLON 
1027               313.00      09:49:35          00073377226TRLO0      XLON 
166                313.00      10:14:17          00073378290TRLO0      XLON 
722                313.00      10:14:17          00073378289TRLO0      XLON 
26                313.00      10:14:17          00073378288TRLO0      XLON 
33                312.00      10:20:00          00073378424TRLO0      XLON 
26                312.00      10:20:00          00073378423TRLO0      XLON 
390                312.00      10:20:00          00073378422TRLO0      XLON 
26                312.00      10:20:00          00073378421TRLO0      XLON 
284                312.00      10:20:00          00073378420TRLO0      XLON 
213                312.00      10:20:00          00073378425TRLO0      XLON 
446                312.00      10:29:27          00073378723TRLO0      XLON 
554                312.00      10:29:27          00073378722TRLO0      XLON 
98                311.50      10:41:22          00073379003TRLO0      XLON 
142                311.50      10:41:22          00073379002TRLO0      XLON 
202                311.50      10:41:22          00073379001TRLO0      XLON 
121                311.50      10:41:22          00073379000TRLO0      XLON 
350                311.50      10:41:22          00073378999TRLO0      XLON 
836                311.00      10:53:07          00073379222TRLO0      XLON 
26                310.50      11:17:15          00073379868TRLO0      XLON 
26                310.50      11:30:21          00073380187TRLO0      XLON 
846                310.50      11:30:21          00073380189TRLO0      XLON 
940                310.50      11:30:21          00073380188TRLO0      XLON 
74                310.00      11:36:35          00073380314TRLO0      XLON 
62                310.00      11:36:35          00073380313TRLO0      XLON 
174                310.00      11:36:35          00073380312TRLO0      XLON 
103                310.00      11:37:37          00073380328TRLO0      XLON 
12                310.00      11:37:37          00073380327TRLO0      XLON 
123                310.00      11:37:37          00073380326TRLO0      XLON 
122                310.00      11:37:37          00073380325TRLO0      XLON 
74                310.00      11:37:37          00073380324TRLO0      XLON 
62                310.00      11:37:37          00073380323TRLO0      XLON 
174                310.00      11:37:37          00073380322TRLO0      XLON 
2                 312.00      11:54:21          00073380749TRLO0      XLON 
636                312.00      11:54:27          00073380751TRLO0      XLON 
250                312.00      11:54:27          00073380750TRLO0      XLON 
933                311.75      11:59:54          00073380870TRLO0      XLON 
862                310.75      12:08:48          00073381193TRLO0      XLON 
949                311.50      12:31:22          00073381812TRLO0      XLON 
869                311.00      12:59:06          00073382638TRLO0      XLON 
1010               311.00      12:59:06          00073382637TRLO0      XLON 
837                308.50      13:07:55          00073382869TRLO0      XLON 
167                308.50      13:07:55          00073382868TRLO0      XLON 
975                309.00      13:18:57          00073383214TRLO0      XLON 
1004               308.00      13:28:07          00073383473TRLO0      XLON 
1009               307.75      13:34:03          00073383861TRLO0      XLON 
942                307.00      13:46:05          00073384200TRLO0      XLON 
144                307.00      13:54:57          00073384502TRLO0      XLON 
776                307.00      13:54:57          00073384501TRLO0      XLON 
35                307.00      13:54:57          00073384500TRLO0      XLON 
50                307.00      13:54:57          00073384499TRLO0      XLON 
949                306.00      14:01:01          00073384633TRLO0      XLON 
48                307.50      14:13:08          00073385050TRLO0      XLON 
4                 308.00      14:13:20          00073385057TRLO0      XLON 
397                308.00      14:13:41          00073385078TRLO0      XLON 
556                308.00      14:13:41          00073385077TRLO0      XLON 
867                307.50      14:18:47          00073385240TRLO0      XLON 
3                 307.50      14:18:47          00073385239TRLO0      XLON 
209                307.00      14:30:16          00073385664TRLO0      XLON 
250                307.00      14:30:16          00073385663TRLO0      XLON 
556                307.00      14:30:16          00073385662TRLO0      XLON 
2                 307.00      14:34:17          00073385930TRLO0      XLON 
886                307.00      14:34:17          00073385929TRLO0      XLON 
54                307.00      14:34:17          00073385928TRLO0      XLON 
1032               307.00      14:40:17          00073386237TRLO0      XLON 
852                306.50      14:46:51          00073386820TRLO0      XLON 
640                308.00      14:56:06          00073387126TRLO0      XLON 
374                308.00      14:56:06          00073387125TRLO0      XLON 
854                308.50      15:06:50          00073387589TRLO0      XLON 
1011               308.50      15:06:50          00073387588TRLO0      XLON 
23                308.50      15:06:50          00073387587TRLO0      XLON 
880                309.50      15:10:42          00073387806TRLO0      XLON 
407                310.00      15:16:01          00073388005TRLO0      XLON 
143                310.00      15:16:01          00073388004TRLO0      XLON 
132                310.00      15:16:01          00073388003TRLO0      XLON 
291                310.00      15:16:01          00073388002TRLO0      XLON 
878                308.50      15:22:43          00073388258TRLO0      XLON 
898                307.00      15:28:44          00073388488TRLO0      XLON 
904                307.00      15:34:17          00073388986TRLO0      XLON 
609                307.00      15:39:17          00073389257TRLO0      XLON 
137                308.00      15:44:07          00073389483TRLO0      XLON 
124                308.00      15:44:07          00073389482TRLO0      XLON 
65                308.00      15:44:07          00073389481TRLO0      XLON 
278                308.00      15:44:07          00073389480TRLO0      XLON 
127                308.00      15:44:07          00073389479TRLO0      XLON 
243                308.00      15:48:07          00073389751TRLO0      XLON 
126                308.00      15:48:07          00073389750TRLO0      XLON 
122                308.00      15:48:07          00073389749TRLO0      XLON 
4                 308.00      15:48:07          00073389748TRLO0      XLON 
1005               308.00      15:52:17          00073389939TRLO0      XLON 
668                308.00      15:58:17          00073390449TRLO0      XLON 
1                 308.00      15:58:17          00073390448TRLO0      XLON 
13                308.00      15:58:17          00073390447TRLO0      XLON 
34                308.00      15:58:17          00073390446TRLO0      XLON 
36                308.00      15:58:17          00073390445TRLO0      XLON 
33                308.00      15:58:17          00073390444TRLO0      XLON 
25                308.00      15:58:17          00073390443TRLO0      XLON 
972                308.00      16:04:19          00073390880TRLO0      XLON 
768                308.00      16:15:14          00073391546TRLO0      XLON 
94                308.00      16:15:14          00073391545TRLO0      XLON 
150                308.00      16:17:14          00073391659TRLO0      XLON 
342                308.50      16:27:56          00073392482TRLO0      XLON 
313                308.50      16:27:56          00073392481TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  373889 
EQS News ID:  2078381 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2078381&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
