Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 30 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 315.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 306.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 310.0694p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,862,422 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,184,028.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.0694

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 635 312.50 08:24:23 00073372660TRLO0 XLON 250 312.50 08:24:23 00073372659TRLO0 XLON 1031 313.50 08:26:24 00073372728TRLO0 XLON 624 312.50 08:26:24 00073372730TRLO0 XLON 262 312.50 08:26:24 00073372729TRLO0 XLON 1026 315.00 09:14:10 00073375150TRLO0 XLON 923 315.00 09:14:10 00073375149TRLO0 XLON 854 315.00 09:14:10 00073375148TRLO0 XLON 1015 315.00 09:14:10 00073375147TRLO0 XLON 88 315.00 09:14:10 00073375153TRLO0 XLON 298 315.00 09:14:10 00073375152TRLO0 XLON 635 315.00 09:14:10 00073375151TRLO0 XLON 1029 314.75 09:31:19 00073376465TRLO0 XLON 1011 313.50 09:36:50 00073376653TRLO0 XLON 1027 313.00 09:49:35 00073377226TRLO0 XLON 166 313.00 10:14:17 00073378290TRLO0 XLON 722 313.00 10:14:17 00073378289TRLO0 XLON 26 313.00 10:14:17 00073378288TRLO0 XLON 33 312.00 10:20:00 00073378424TRLO0 XLON 26 312.00 10:20:00 00073378423TRLO0 XLON 390 312.00 10:20:00 00073378422TRLO0 XLON 26 312.00 10:20:00 00073378421TRLO0 XLON 284 312.00 10:20:00 00073378420TRLO0 XLON 213 312.00 10:20:00 00073378425TRLO0 XLON 446 312.00 10:29:27 00073378723TRLO0 XLON 554 312.00 10:29:27 00073378722TRLO0 XLON 98 311.50 10:41:22 00073379003TRLO0 XLON 142 311.50 10:41:22 00073379002TRLO0 XLON 202 311.50 10:41:22 00073379001TRLO0 XLON 121 311.50 10:41:22 00073379000TRLO0 XLON 350 311.50 10:41:22 00073378999TRLO0 XLON 836 311.00 10:53:07 00073379222TRLO0 XLON 26 310.50 11:17:15 00073379868TRLO0 XLON 26 310.50 11:30:21 00073380187TRLO0 XLON 846 310.50 11:30:21 00073380189TRLO0 XLON 940 310.50 11:30:21 00073380188TRLO0 XLON 74 310.00 11:36:35 00073380314TRLO0 XLON 62 310.00 11:36:35 00073380313TRLO0 XLON 174 310.00 11:36:35 00073380312TRLO0 XLON 103 310.00 11:37:37 00073380328TRLO0 XLON 12 310.00 11:37:37 00073380327TRLO0 XLON 123 310.00 11:37:37 00073380326TRLO0 XLON 122 310.00 11:37:37 00073380325TRLO0 XLON 74 310.00 11:37:37 00073380324TRLO0 XLON 62 310.00 11:37:37 00073380323TRLO0 XLON 174 310.00 11:37:37 00073380322TRLO0 XLON 2 312.00 11:54:21 00073380749TRLO0 XLON 636 312.00 11:54:27 00073380751TRLO0 XLON 250 312.00 11:54:27 00073380750TRLO0 XLON 933 311.75 11:59:54 00073380870TRLO0 XLON 862 310.75 12:08:48 00073381193TRLO0 XLON 949 311.50 12:31:22 00073381812TRLO0 XLON 869 311.00 12:59:06 00073382638TRLO0 XLON 1010 311.00 12:59:06 00073382637TRLO0 XLON 837 308.50 13:07:55 00073382869TRLO0 XLON 167 308.50 13:07:55 00073382868TRLO0 XLON 975 309.00 13:18:57 00073383214TRLO0 XLON 1004 308.00 13:28:07 00073383473TRLO0 XLON 1009 307.75 13:34:03 00073383861TRLO0 XLON 942 307.00 13:46:05 00073384200TRLO0 XLON 144 307.00 13:54:57 00073384502TRLO0 XLON 776 307.00 13:54:57 00073384501TRLO0 XLON 35 307.00 13:54:57 00073384500TRLO0 XLON 50 307.00 13:54:57 00073384499TRLO0 XLON 949 306.00 14:01:01 00073384633TRLO0 XLON 48 307.50 14:13:08 00073385050TRLO0 XLON 4 308.00 14:13:20 00073385057TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

397 308.00 14:13:41 00073385078TRLO0 XLON 556 308.00 14:13:41 00073385077TRLO0 XLON 867 307.50 14:18:47 00073385240TRLO0 XLON 3 307.50 14:18:47 00073385239TRLO0 XLON 209 307.00 14:30:16 00073385664TRLO0 XLON 250 307.00 14:30:16 00073385663TRLO0 XLON 556 307.00 14:30:16 00073385662TRLO0 XLON 2 307.00 14:34:17 00073385930TRLO0 XLON 886 307.00 14:34:17 00073385929TRLO0 XLON 54 307.00 14:34:17 00073385928TRLO0 XLON 1032 307.00 14:40:17 00073386237TRLO0 XLON 852 306.50 14:46:51 00073386820TRLO0 XLON 640 308.00 14:56:06 00073387126TRLO0 XLON 374 308.00 14:56:06 00073387125TRLO0 XLON 854 308.50 15:06:50 00073387589TRLO0 XLON 1011 308.50 15:06:50 00073387588TRLO0 XLON 23 308.50 15:06:50 00073387587TRLO0 XLON 880 309.50 15:10:42 00073387806TRLO0 XLON 407 310.00 15:16:01 00073388005TRLO0 XLON 143 310.00 15:16:01 00073388004TRLO0 XLON 132 310.00 15:16:01 00073388003TRLO0 XLON 291 310.00 15:16:01 00073388002TRLO0 XLON 878 308.50 15:22:43 00073388258TRLO0 XLON 898 307.00 15:28:44 00073388488TRLO0 XLON 904 307.00 15:34:17 00073388986TRLO0 XLON 609 307.00 15:39:17 00073389257TRLO0 XLON 137 308.00 15:44:07 00073389483TRLO0 XLON 124 308.00 15:44:07 00073389482TRLO0 XLON 65 308.00 15:44:07 00073389481TRLO0 XLON 278 308.00 15:44:07 00073389480TRLO0 XLON 127 308.00 15:44:07 00073389479TRLO0 XLON 243 308.00 15:48:07 00073389751TRLO0 XLON 126 308.00 15:48:07 00073389750TRLO0 XLON 122 308.00 15:48:07 00073389749TRLO0 XLON 4 308.00 15:48:07 00073389748TRLO0 XLON 1005 308.00 15:52:17 00073389939TRLO0 XLON 668 308.00 15:58:17 00073390449TRLO0 XLON 1 308.00 15:58:17 00073390448TRLO0 XLON 13 308.00 15:58:17 00073390447TRLO0 XLON 34 308.00 15:58:17 00073390446TRLO0 XLON 36 308.00 15:58:17 00073390445TRLO0 XLON 33 308.00 15:58:17 00073390444TRLO0 XLON 25 308.00 15:58:17 00073390443TRLO0 XLON 972 308.00 16:04:19 00073390880TRLO0 XLON 768 308.00 16:15:14 00073391546TRLO0 XLON 94 308.00 16:15:14 00073391545TRLO0 XLON 150 308.00 16:17:14 00073391659TRLO0 XLON 342 308.50 16:27:56 00073392482TRLO0 XLON 313 308.50 16:27:56 00073392481TRLO0 XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 373889 EQS News ID: 2078381 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2078381&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)