Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31
[31.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,611,600.00
|EUR
|0
|111,575,207.08
|9.6089
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF








|30.01.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|974,046.62
|96.6316
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF








|30.01.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,534,039.26
|110.0431
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD








|30.01.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,176,813.90
|114.8999
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD








|30.01.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|51,138.00
|GBP
|0
|5,717,179.47
|111.799
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD








|30.01.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|45,691.00
|EUR
|0
|4,859,263.65
|106.3506
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD








|30.01.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|16,316.00
|CHF
|0
|1,574,589.22
|96.5058
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD








|30.01.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|99,510.00
|USD
|0
|1,072,601.18
|10.7788
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING








|30.01.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,827,332.00
|GBP
|0
|17,988,007.60
|9.8439
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc








|30.01.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|400,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,367,698.84
|10.8928
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc








|30.01.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|399,186,674.60
|107.3069
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist








|30.01.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,386,650.15
|9.999
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist








|30.01.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|123,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,319,779.05
|10.6735
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF








|30.01.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,048,041.00
|SEK
|0
|11,029,520.98
|10.5239
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC








|30.01.25
|IE000P7C7930
|12,990.00
|SEK
|10,000
|138,604.64
|10.6701
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF








|30.01.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,912,258,216.26
|101.1777
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF








|30.01.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,527,892.21
|10.7541
