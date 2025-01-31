DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 239.5235 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 268889 CODE: LUXG LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXG LN Sequence No.: 374024 EQS News ID: 2078769 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)