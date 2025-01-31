TotalEnergies chooses IFS for global asset management transformation

IFS solution will complete energy giant's strategic industry backbone, integrating with TotalEnergies' global ERP to turbocharge asset performance and profitability.

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announces that TotalEnergies, a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies - oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity, has selected IFS Cloud as the single platform for management and servicing of its global operated asset portfolio.

TotalEnergies has chosen a comprehensive IFS.ai-fueled solution that leverages the power of the composable, scalable IFS Cloud platform, including EAM and Service within a single data model, to meet the challenge of transforming its asset operations management process.

TotalEnergies will be able to maintain all their assets for exploration, production, refining, and chemicals on a single platform, minimizing downtime and maximizing the profitability of assets by reducing the cost of management and extending their lifespan. When fully implemented, over 13,500 users globally will be enabled to perform asset maintenance.

This strategic implementation is the foundation of TotalEnergies' EAM project which will streamline asset management and service onto a single platform and integrate with TotalEnergies' future ERP solution.

Mark Moffat, CEO, IFS, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the world's leading oil and gas companies on a mission-critical and high impact project to secure their asset performance for the future. I am very proud that TotalEnergies have put their trust in IFS's deep oil and gas expertise and industry-focused Industrial AI innovation. TotalEnergies will have an agile and future-ready platform that integrates seamlessly with their global operations."

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

