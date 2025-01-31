BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The U.S. dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 1.0366 against the euro and 0.9116 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.0413 and 0.9088, respectively.Against the pound, the greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.2401 from an early low of 1.2440.The greenback edged up to 154.93 against the yen, from an early low of 153.92.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.02 against the euro, 0.92 against the franc, 1.21 against the pound and 151.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX