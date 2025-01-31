WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $94.65 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $78.56 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $729.37 million from $695.90 million last year.Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $94.65 Mln. vs. $78.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $729.37 Mln vs. $695.90 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX