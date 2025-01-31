LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $716 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $498 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $965 million or $4.42 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 22.9% to $4.147 billion from $3.375 billion last year.Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $716 Mln. vs. $498 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.28 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue: $4.147 Bln vs. $3.375 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX