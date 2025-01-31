MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth accelerated in December after easing in the previous month, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.Retail sales climbed 4.0 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 0.9 percent rise in November. This was the quickest growth in three months.Sales of non-food products alone advanced by 5.6 percent annually in December, and those of food products rose by 4.3 percent. Meanwhile, sales at service stations showed a decline of 1.7 percent.On an unadjusted basis, annual growth in retail sales quickened to 3.5 percent from 1.8 percent a month ago.Month-on-month, retail sales rebounded 1.5 percent after a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.During the year 2024, retail sales grew an adjusted 1.7 percent compared to 2023.Further, data showed that employment in the retail sector posted an annual increase of 1.7 percent. On an annual average, occupancy registered an increase of 1.9 percent in 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX