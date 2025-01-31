WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A senior Operative of Hurras al-Din, an Al-Qaeda affiliate terror Group in Syria, has been killed in a U.S. airstrike in the Northwest.U.S. Central Command said Muhammad Salah al-Za'bir was killed in the airstrike conducted in Northwest Syria.'The airstrike is part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,' it said in a press release.'CENTCOM will continue to hunt and kill or capture terrorists, and defend our homeland, against groups that plot to attack US and allied personnel,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.Hurras al-Din, sometimes referred to as Al-Qaeda in Syria, was a Salafi Jihadist organization that fought in the Syrian civil war.Salah al-Za'bir's killing comes amid reports that Hurras al-Din has dissolved, citing a decision made by al-Qaeda's central command in the wake of the Assad regime's fall.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX