NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $739 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $718 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $745 million or $0.91 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $4.944 billion from $4.950 billion last year.Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $739 Mln. vs. $718 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $4.944 Bln vs. $4.950 Bln last year.