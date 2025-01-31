CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic ahead of the release of PCE-based inflation data from the U.S. that could potentially sway the Fed's interest rate trajectory. Uncertainty triggered by tariff warnings from the U.S. administration also weighed on sentiment. Market spotlight is also on key big tech earnings updates from the U.S.Wall Street Futures are trading with gains. European benchmarks are also trading on a strong positive note. Positive mood prevailed in the Asian markets also.The dollar rallied, lifting the Dollar Index as well. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices declined. Gold edged down after scaling a fresh high. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 45,048.00, up 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,099.90, up 0.47% Germany's DAX at 21,792.07, up 0.28% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,678.14, up 0.36% France's CAC 40 at 7,982.66, up 0.52% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,304.65, up 0.42% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,607.00, up 0.34% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,532.30, up 0.45% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.60, down 0.06% (January 27) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,225.11, up 0.14% (January 28)Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0379, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.2410, down 0.08% USD/JPY at 154.75, up 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.6214, up 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.4489, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 108.30, up 0.47%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.527%, up 0.33% Germany at 2.4760%, down 1.67% France at 3.228%, down 1.04% U.K. at 4.6005%, up 0.82% Japan at 1.241%, down 0.32%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.55, down 0.45%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $72.46, down 0.37%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,842.39, down 0.10%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $104,745.89, down 0.36% Ethereum at $3,321.67, up 3.15% XRP at $3.08, down 0.65% Solana at $236.35, down 1.82% BNB at $679.03, up 0.09%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX