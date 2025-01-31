WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.466 billion, or $10.10 per share. This compares with $1.058 billion, or $7.07 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $13.926 billion from $13.711 billion last year.Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.466 Bln. vs. $1.058 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.10 vs. $7.07 last year. -Revenue: $13.926 Bln vs. $13.711 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX