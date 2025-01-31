WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $142.4 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $70.3 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184.4 million or $1.56 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.589 billion from $1.405 billion last year.Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $142.4 Mln. vs. $70.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.589 Bln vs. $1.405 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX