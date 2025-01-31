NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):

Full Year

Delivered over $20 billion in Net sales for the first time

Net sales increased 3.3%; Organic sales* increased 7.4%, including a 0.5% negative impact from lower private label pet volume

GAAP EPS increased 27% to $3.51; Base Business EPS* increased 11% to $3.60

Net cash provided by operations was $4,107 for the full year, up 10% versus 2023

Returned $3.4 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Full Year Total Company Results (GAAP) ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $20,101 $19,457 +3.3% EPS (diluted) $3.51 $2.77 +27% Full Year Total Company Results (Base Business - Non-GAAP)* ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Organic Sales Growth +7.4% Base Business EPS (diluted) $3.60 $3.23 +11%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to " Table 7 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 9 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter

Net sales decreased 0.1%; Organic sales* increased 4.3%, including a 0.5% negative impact from lower private label pet volume

GAAP EPS increased 3% to $0.90; Base Business EPS* increased 5% to $0.91

GAAP Gross profit margin and Base Business Gross profit margin* both increased 70 basis points to 60.3%

Colgate's leadership in toothpaste continued with its global market share at 41.4% year to date

Colgate's leadership in manual toothbrushes continued with its global market share at 32.2% year to date

Fourth Quarter Total Company Results (GAAP) ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $4,944 $4,950 -0.1% EPS (diluted) $0.90 $0.87 +3% Fourth Quarter Total Company Results (Base Business - Non-GAAP)* ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Organic Sales Growth +4.3% Base Business EPS (diluted) $0.91 $0.87 +5%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to " Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported results for fourth quarter and full year 2024. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Base Business fourth quarter and full year results, " We are pleased to have delivered another quarter and full year of strong organic sales growth along with increases in gross profit, gross profit margin, net income, earnings per share and cash flow. Our goals for 2024 were to deliver peer leading growth while funding investment for future growth and building flexibility into our P&L to counter macro headwinds. We delivered on those goals, leaving us well positioned to deliver against our guidance in 2025.

" For the full year, we grew net sales 3.3% and organic sales 7.4%, with organic sales growth in every division and in all four of our categories. This was our sixth consecutive year with organic sales growth at or above our 3% to 5% targeted range. The combination of strong sales growth and operating leverage drove strong bottom-line performance as well, with net income and earnings per share both increasing double digits versus 2023.

" Our strong margin performance allowed us to continue to invest to drive brand health and support innovation with a 15% increase in advertising spending in 2024, following a 19% increase in 2023. We have built flexibility into our income statement so we can continue to invest in scaling our capabilities in key areas like digital and data and analytics across the organization to accelerate change and build competitive advantages, while delivering bottom-line growth.

" Reaching $20 billion in net sales for the year is an exciting milestone and I'd like to thank all Colgate people globally for their hard work and dedication to achieving our goals together. The quality of our results this year and our strong growth momentum add to our confidence that we are well positioned to deliver consistent, compounded earnings per share growth in 2025 and beyond."

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Based on current spot rates:

The Company expects net sales to be roughly flat, including a mid-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange.

The Company expects organic sales growth to be within its long-term targeted range of 3% to 5%, including the impact of the planned exit from private label pet nutrition over the course of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, the Company expects gross profit margin expansion with advertising investment flat to up slightly on both a dollar basis and as a percent to sales and mid-single-digit earnings-per-share growth.

On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company expects gross profit margin expansion with advertising investment flat to up slightly on both a dollar basis and as a percent to sales and low to mid-single-digit earnings-per-share growth.

Divisional Performance

The following are comments about divisional performance for fourth quarter 2024 versus the year ago period. See attached " Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 5 - Segment Information" for additional information on net sales and operating profit by division.

Fourth Quarter Sales Growth By Division (% change 4Q 2024 vs. 4Q 2023) % of Total

Company

Sales Net

Sales Organic

Sales* Volume Pricing FX North America(1) 21.0% -1.0% -0.7% +1.9% -2.7% -0.3% Latin America 22.4% -7.2% +9.2% +0.9% +8.3% -16.4% Europe(1) 13.5% +4.9% +4.5% +1.7% +2.7% +0.4% Asia Pacific 14.6% +3.7% +3.8% +5.8% -2.0% -% Africa/Eurasia 5.4% +2.8% +9.4% +11.5% -2.1% -6.6% Hill's 23.1% +2.3% +2.9% +0.8% +2.0% -0.5% Total Company 100.0% -0.1% +4.3% +2.5% +1.8% -4.4%

Note: Table may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. The results of the skin health business previously reported within the Europe reportable operating segment are reported with the other skin health businesses in the North America reportable operating segment. Recast historical geographic segment information can be found on the Company's website. *Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to " Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter Operating Profit By Division ($ in millions) 4Q 2024 % Change vs

4Q 2023 % to Net Sales Change in basis

points vs 4Q 2023

% to Net Sales North America(1) $206 -11% 19.9% -220 Latin America $339 -8% 30.6% -10 Europe(1) $155 3% 23.3% -40 Asia Pacific $211 4% 29.1% +10 Africa/Eurasia $58 -1% 21.5% -80 Hill's $275 19% 24.1% +340 Total Company, As Reported $1,064 -1% 21.5% -20 Total Company, Base Business* $1,071 -% 21.7% -

(1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. *Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to "Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Market Share Information

Management uses market share information as a key indicator to monitor business health and performance. References to market share in this press release are based on a combination of consumption and market share data provided by third-party vendors, primarily Nielsen, and internal estimates. All market share references represent the percentage of the dollar value of sales of our products, relative to all product sales in the category in the countries in which the Company competes and purchases data (excluding Venezuela from all periods).

Market share data is subject to limitations on the availability of up-to-date information. In particular, market share data is currently not generally available for certain retail channels, such as eCommerce and certain club retailers and discounters. The Company measures year-to-date market shares from January 1 of the relevant year through the most recent period for which market share data is available, which typically reflects a lag time of one or two months. The Company believes that the third-party vendors it uses to provide data are reliable, but it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the data or any assumptions underlying the data. In addition, market share information reported by the Company may be different from market share information reported by other companies due to differences in category definitions, the use of data from different countries, internal estimates and other factors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides definitions and other information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the related prepared materials and webcast, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

Base Business: Base Business refers to non-GAAP measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Base Business operating results exclude, as applicable, charges related to an ERISA litigation matter, a foreign tax matter, the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative and product recall costs.

Organic sales growth: Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments.

Free cash flow before dividends: Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures.

This press release discusses Net sales growth (GAAP) and Organic sales growth (non-GAAP). Management believes the organic sales growth measure provides investors and analysts with useful supplemental information regarding the Company's underlying sales trends by presenting sales growth excluding the external factor of foreign exchange as well as the impact from acquisitions and divestments. See "Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 versus 2023 included with this release for a comparison of Organic sales growth to Net sales growth in accordance with GAAP.

Gross profit, Gross profit margin, Selling, general and administrative expenses, Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, Other (income) expense, net, Operating profit, Operating profit margin, Non-service related postretirement costs, Effective income tax rate, Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company and Diluted earnings per common share are disclosed on both an as reported (GAAP) and Base Business (non-GAAP) basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company's normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, acquisition-related costs, gains and losses from certain divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. Investors and analysts use these financial measures in assessing the Company's business performance, and management believes that presenting these financial measures on a non-GAAP basis provides them with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the Company's underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also enhance the ability to compare period-to-period financial results. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 included with this release for a reconciliation of these financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

The Company uses these financial measures internally in its budgeting process, to evaluate segment and overall operating performance and as factors in determining compensation. While the Company believes that these financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's underlying business performance and trends, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As management uses free cash flow before dividends to evaluate the Company's ability to satisfy current and future obligations, pay dividends, fund future business opportunities and repurchase stock, the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure. See "Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 for a comparison of free cash flow before dividends to Net cash provided by operations as reported in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 4,944 $ 4,950 Cost of sales 1,962 2,000 Gross profit 2,982 2,950 Gross profit margin 60.3 % 59.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,895 1,803 Other (income) expense, net 23 75 Operating profit 1,064 1,072 Operating profit margin 21.5 % 21.7 % Non-service related postretirement costs 20 22 Interest expense 66 74 Interest income 16 12 Income before income taxes 994 988 Provision for income taxes 215 228 Effective tax rate 21.6 % 23.1 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 779 760 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 40 42 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 739 $ 718 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.87 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 816.0 823.4 Diluted 819.7 825.1 Advertising $ 648 $ 593

Table 2 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 20,101 $ 19,457 Cost of sales 7,940 8,131 Gross profit 12,161 11,326 Gross profit margin 60.5 % 58.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,729 7,151 Other (income) expense, net 164 191 Operating profit 4,268 3,984 Operating profit margin 21.2 % 20.5 % Non-service related postretirement costs 87 360 Interest expense 292 287 Interest income 67 55 Income before income taxes 3,956 3,392 Provision for income taxes 907 937 Effective tax rate 22.9 % 27.6 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 3,049 2,455 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 160 155 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 2,889 $ 2,300 Earnings per common share Basic(1) $ 3.53 $ 2.78 Diluted(1) $ 3.51 $ 2.77 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 819.1 827.4 Diluted 823.2 829.2 Advertising $ 2,720 $ 2,371

Note: (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each quarter and any year-to-date period presented. As a result of changes in shares outstanding during the year and rounding, the sum of the quarters' earnings per share may not equal the earnings per share for any year-to-date period.

Table 3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,096 $ 966 Receivables, net 1,521 1,586 Inventories 1,987 1,934 Other current assets 713 793 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,422 4,582 Goodwill 3,272 3,410 Other intangible assets, net 1,756 1,887 Other assets 1,279 1,235 Total assets $ 16,046 $ 16,393 Total debt 7,949 8,549 Other current liabilities 5,099 4,411 Other non-current liabilities 2,454 2,476 Total liabilities 15,502 15,436 Total Colgate-Palmolive Company shareholders' equity 212 609 Noncontrolling interests 332 348 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,046 $ 16,393 Supplemental Balance Sheet Information Debt less cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities(1) $ 6,693 $ 7,404 Working capital % of sales (5.2 )% (1.4 )%

Note: (1) Marketable securities of $160 and $179 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in Other current assets.

Table 4 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 3,049 $ 2,455 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 605 567 ERISA litigation matter - 267 Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash 51 (23 ) Stock-based compensation expense 135 122 Deferred income taxes (77 ) (98 ) Cash effects of changes in: Receivables (56 ) (37 ) Inventories (100 ) 194 Accounts payable and other accruals 516 309 Other non-current assets and liabilities (16 ) (11 ) Net cash provided by operations 4,107 3,745 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (561 ) (705 ) Purchases of marketable securities and investments (574 ) (506 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments 564 502 Other investing activities 37 (33 ) Net cash used in investing activities (534 ) (742 ) Financing Activities Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net 93 (906 ) Principal payments on debt (503 ) (903 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 2 1,495 Dividends paid (1,789 ) (1,749 ) Purchases of treasury shares (1,739 ) (1,128 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 638 380 Other financing activities (91 ) 18 Net cash used in financing activities (3,389 ) (2,793 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (54 ) (19 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents 130 191 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 966 775 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,096 $ 966 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures) Net cash provided by operations 4,107 3,745 Less: Capital expenditures (561 ) (705 ) Free cash flow before dividends $ 3,546 $ 3,040 Income taxes paid $ 933 $ 937 Interest paid $ 302 $ 280

Table 5 Colgate-Palmolive Company Segment Information For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Oral, Personal and Home Care North America(1) $ 1,036 $ 1,047 $ 4,113 $ 4,091 Latin America 1,106 1,192 4,782 4,640 Europe(1) 668 637 2,770 2,571 Asia Pacific 724 698 2,858 2,782 Africa/Eurasia 269 262 1,095 1,083 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 3,804 3,836 15,618 15,167 Pet Nutrition 1,140 1,114 4,483 4,290 Total Net Sales $ 4,944 $ 4,950 $ 20,101 $ 19,457 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Profit Oral, Personal and Home Care North America(1) $ 206 $ 231 $ 839 $ 871 Latin America 339 366 1,526 1,417 Europe(1) 155 151 658 573 Asia Pacific 211 203 812 767 Africa/Eurasia 58 59 253 254 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 969 1,010 4,088 3,882 Pet Nutrition 275 231 965 806 Corporate(2) (179 ) (169 ) (784 ) (704 ) Total Operating Profit $ 1,064 $ 1,072 $ 4,268 $ 3,984

Notes: Tables may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. (2) Corporate operations include costs related to stock options and restricted stock units, research and development costs, Corporate overhead costs, restructuring and related implementation charges and gains and losses on sales of non-core product lines and assets. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $7. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $2. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $85. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $27 and product recall costs of $25.

Table 6 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs. 2023 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Pricing Coupons Sales Consumer & Change Organic Trade Foreign Region As Reported Sales Change Volume Incentives Exchange Total Company (0.1 )% 4.3 % 2.5 % 1.8 % (4.4 )% North America(1) (1.0 )% (0.7 )% 1.9 % (2.7 )% (0.3 )% Latin America (7.2 )% 9.2 % 0.9 % 8.3 % (16.4 )% Europe(1) 4.9 % 4.5 % 1.7 % 2.7 % 0.4 % Asia Pacific 3.7 % 3.8 % 5.8 % (2.0 )% - % Africa/Eurasia 2.8 % 9.4 % 11.5 % (2.1 )% (6.6 )% Total CP Products (0.8 )% 4.7 % 2.9 % 1.8 % (5.5 )% Hill's 2.3 % 2.9 % 0.8 % 2.0 % (0.5 )% Emerging Markets(2) (2.2 )% 7.5 % 3.7 % 3.8 % (9.7 )% Developed Markets 1.6 % 1.7 % 1.5 % 0.3 % (0.2 )%

Notes: Table may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. (2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 7 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs. 2023 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Pricing Coupons Sales Consumer & Change Organic Trade Foreign Region As Reported Sales Change Volume Incentives Exchange Total Company 3.3 % 7.4 % 3.1 % 4.4 % (4.1 )% North America(1) 0.5 % 0.7 % 2.6 % (1.9 )% (0.1 )% Latin America 3.1 % 16.8 % 3.9 % 12.9 % (13.7 )% Europe(1) 7.7 % 6.7 % 4.1 % 2.5 % 1.1 % Asia Pacific 2.7 % 4.0 % 3.1 % 1.0 % (1.3 )% Africa/Eurasia 1.2 % 13.3 % 7.6 % 5.7 % (12.1 )% Total CP Products 3.0 % 8.1 % 3.7 % 4.4 % (5.2 )% Hill's 4.5 % 4.9 % 0.8 % 4.1 % (0.4 )% Emerging Markets(2) 3.0 % 12.2 % 4.0 % 8.2 % (9.2 )% Developed Markets 3.5 % 3.6 % 2.3 % 1.3 % - %

Note: Table may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. (2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 8 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Gross Profit 2024 2023 Gross profit, GAAP $ 2,982 $ 2,950 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 1 - Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 2,983 $ 2,950 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 1,895 $ 1,803 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (1 ) - Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 1,894 $ 1,803 Other (Income) Expense, Net 2024 2023 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 23 $ 75 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (5 ) (2 ) Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 18 $ 73 Operating Profit 2024 2023 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 1,064 $ 1,072 (1 )% 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 7 2 Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 1,071 $ 1,074 - % Basis Point Operating Profit Margin 2024 2023 Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 21.5 % 21.7 % (20 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.2 % - % Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 21.7 % 21.7 % - Non-Service Related Post Retirement Cost 2024 2023 Non-service related post retirement cost, GAAP $ 20 $ 22 2022 Global Productivity Initiative - (1 ) Non-service post retirement cost, non-GAAP $ 20 $ 21

Table 8 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 Income Before

Income Taxes Provision For

Income Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Atributable To

Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 994 $ 215 $ 779 $ 739 21.6 % $ 0.90 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 7 1 6 6 - % 0.01 Non-GAAP $ 1,001 $ 216 $ 785 $ 745 21.6 % $ 0.91 2023 Income Before

Income Taxes Provision For

Income Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 988 $ 228 $ 760 $ 718 23.1 % $ 0.87 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 3 1 2 2 - % - Non-GAAP $ 991 $ 229 $ 762 $ 720 23.1 % $ 0.87

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. Notes: (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. (2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Table 9 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Gross Profit 2024 2023 Gross profit, GAAP $ 12,161 $ 11,326 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 20 1 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 12,181 $ 11,327 Basis Point Gross Profit Margin 2024 2023 Change Gross profit margin, GAAP 60.5 % 58.2 % 230 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.1 % - % Gross profit margin, non-GAAP 60.6 % 58.2 % 240 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 7,729 $ 7,151 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (6 ) (2 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 7,723 $ 7,149 Basis Point Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales 2024 2023 Change Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP 38.5 % 36.8 % 170 2022 Global Productive Initiative (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP 38.4 % 36.7 % 170 Other (Income) Expense, Net 2024 2023 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 164 $ 191 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (59 ) (24 ) Product recall costs - (25 ) Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 105 $ 142 Operating Profit 2024 2023 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 4,268 $ 3,984 7 % 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 85 27 Product recall costs - 25 Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 4,353 $ 4,036 8 % Basis Point Operating Profit Margin 2024 2023 Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 21.2 % 20.5 % 70 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.5 % 0.1 % Product recall costs - % 0.1 % Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 21.7 % 20.7 % 100 Non-Service Related Post Retirement Cost 2024 2023 Non-service related post retirement cost, GAAP $ 87 $ 360 ERISA litigation matter - (267 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative - (5 ) Non-service post retirement cost, non-GAAP $ 87 $ 88

Table 9 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision

For Income

Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable

To

Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 3,956 $ 907 $ 3,049 $ 160 $ 2,889 22.9 % $ 3.51 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 85 12 73 - 73 (0.2 )% 0.09 Non-GAAP $ 4,041 $ 919 $ 3,122 $ 160 $ 2,962 22.7 % $ 3.60 2023 Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision

For Income

Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable

To

Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 3,392 $ 937 $ 2,455 $ 155 $ 2,300 27.6 % $ 2.77 ERISA litigation matter 267 55 212 - 212 (0.5 )% 0.26 Foreign tax matter - (126 ) 126 - 126 (3.4 )% 0.15 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 32 6 26 1 25 (0.1 )% 0.03 Product recall costs 25 6 19 - 19 - % 0.02 Non-GAAP $ 3,716 $ 878 $ 2,838 $ 156 $ 2,682 23.6 % $ 3.23

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. Notes: (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. (2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

