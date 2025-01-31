Unilumin Group., Ltd.: Unilumin Elevates 2025 CCTV Spring Festival Gala with Cutting-Edge LED Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28, the 2025 CCTV Spring Festival Gala dazzled audiences worldwide, blending tradition with cutting-edge technology. As a long-term technical partner of CCTV, Unilumin once again played a crucial role in crafting breathtaking stage visuals with state-of-the-art LED display solutions and innovative digital content.

Pushing Boundaries with AR, XR, and 3D Visuals

Unilumin's technology seamlessly integrated AI, XR, digital twin, and virtual production (VP) techniques, expanding the stage beyond physical limits. The opening act, Ruyi Dance, featured a golden serpent brought to life with AR, creating a dynamic visual spectacle. In Yi Ren, Unilumin's UE-powered special effects transformed dancers' movements into poetic ripples, fusing dance and technology.

Unilumin's 3D glasses-free displays enhanced brand storytelling. For Alibaba Cloud's segment, a deep-space-themed visual experience showcased its global infrastructure, demonstrating how immersive LED displays are reshaping event advertising.

AI-Driven Visual Innovation

A key highlight was the AI Spatial Rendering System, developed with CCTV's technical team. Built around Unilumin's LED cube, it combined camera tracking, motion capture, nDisplay rendering, and light-field reconstruction for unparalleled depth and realism.

For singer performances, Unilumin's spatial computing technology transformed the stage into an immersive, evolving environment that synchronized with the music's rhythm and emotion. Precise 3D visual effects further transported viewers into the song's narrative, amplifying emotional impact.

Pioneering Virtual Human and AI Interaction

Unilumin advanced digital human technology by crafting a virtual stage companion that interacted with the singer in real-time. In Ascending Heights, an AI-rendered lion, inspired by traditional Chinese culture, took center stage, showcasing AI's potential in performance art.

Industry-Leading Display Technology

Beyond digital content, Unilumin's hardware ensured flawless execution. The UGN?1.9 LED display delivered exceptional contrast and clarity, enabling precise AI-powered visual rendering. The UMini W series, featuring Uni-BLC AI enhancement and EBL+ technology, provided a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR-quality visuals, supporting the Gala's first-ever accessible broadcast for visually and hearing-impaired audiences.

Committed to pushing LED display technology boundaries, Unilumin continues to redefine stage design and live event experiences, delivering unforgettable moments through the fusion of art and innovation.

